My Name is Loh Kiwan starring Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun secures top spot in global non-English movies ranking

My Name is Loh Kiwan, a thriller romance starring Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun. It tells the story of a North Korean defector who travels to Belgium, hoping for a new start and survival, but getting refugee status is not as easy as it seems. And now, the film has topped the global non-English movie ranking.

Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun's My Name is Loh Kiwan leads Netflix's global non-English movies ranking

On March 13, Netflix announced that the Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun starrer My Name is Loh Kiwan surpassed 5.1 million views worldwide from March 4 to March 10. This placed the film at the top of their global top 10 non-English movie rankings. Upon its release on March 1, the film entered the chart at number 3, but it rose to the top in the second week. Though the film has been receiving mixed reviews, it entered the charts in 31 countries.

More about My Name is Loh Kiwan

The film, My Name is Loh Kiwan, is currently streaming on Netflix. It stars Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun, Jo Han Chul, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Il Hwa, and Lee Sang Hee. The film is based on the novel I Met Loh Kiwan by Cho Hae Jin. It is written and directed by Kim Hee Jin.

It tells the story of a North Korean defector who runs away from China to Belgium to survive and start a new life. He aims to live in Belgium as a refugee, but legal processes take time. He meets a Korean woman who has received her Belgian citizenship, and the two fall in love.

