Met Gala 2024: Jessica Biel Bathed In 20 Lbs Epsom Salt To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night After 11 Years

Jessica Biel has made a comeback to the Met Gala after an 11-year-long hiatus, and lord, what a comeback she has made. While ascending the iconic Met steps on May 6, the actress, 42, looked polished in a candy pink gown adorned with thousands of petals matching the color of the dress.

However, more than the Met Gala appearance itself, the preparation of the Cruel Summer star for the coveted affair has made headlines. Biel shared in a TikTok video that she soaked herself in 20 lbs of Epsom salt in hot water for 30 minutes the night before.

The 2024 Met Gala theme and its significance

The 2024 Met Gala theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, aligns with the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibit that will feature approximately 250 items — including 15 such pieces that are too fragile to be displayed or worn on a regular basis.

According to Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute, the exhibition is structured around three main zones — Land, Sea, and Sky — to pay tribute to mother nature.

“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” he said.

The official dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is The Garden of Time, inspired by J.G Ballard's short story of the same name penned in the ‘60s.

Jessica Biel’s last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2013

Biel last showed up at the Met in 2013, where the theme was Punk: Chaos to Couture. The star did justice to it by wearing a black Giambattista Valli gown with coordinated pants and leather pumps by the same designer. Further leaning into the concept with a nose ring, Biel completed the look with Fred Leighton diamond earrings.

In 2012, Biel appeared at the Met Gala with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Justin Timberlake. For the Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations-themed event, Biel donned a pale pink dress with green embroidery, while Timberlake went with a classic black tux look.

More than a decade later, the duo are parents to two sons, Silas, 8 ½, and Phineas, 3 ½.