Met Gala 2024: Demi Lovato Graces Fashion’s Biggest Night Following 8-Year Absence

Popular singer Demi Lovato has made her return to the Met Gala with a bang, rising like a skyscraper. The Heart Attack singer returned to the Met Gala after eight years on May 6, ascending the iconic steps at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a strapless silver gown with floral embellishments by Prabal Gurung.

To complete her glamorous look for the Met Gala, which had The Garden of Time dress code this year, Demi paired her ensemble with a statement-making diamond necklace that shimmered brighter than neon lights.

Demi Lovato's candid reflection on past Met Gala experience

The last time Lovato graced the Met Gala carpet was back in 2016, when she wore a metallic sequined gown by Moschino in honor of that year's Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology exhibit. However, the singer was not quite impressed with the vibes inside after walking the red carpet with Nicki Minaj and fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

"I had a terrible experience," Lovato told Billboard in 2018, adding, "This one celebrity was a complete b*tch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink." Sadly, it was so uncomfortable for her that she (who opened up about her sobriety journey) said she almost wanted to grab a drink.

Fans on Twitter will probably spend hours trying to figure out who the bi*tch is in this story, but that's not really the point; the point is that she was uncomfortable and unhappy throughout the event.

Demi Lovato talks about finding comfort beyond glamor in Hollywood

Demi further shared her experience at an AA meeting, wearing millions of dollars' worth of diamonds. She mentioned she relates more to homeless members struggling with similar issues than to the shallow attendees of the Met Gala. She further added that she admires Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea because they are real with her.

While Lovato has candidly opened up about her unpleasant Met Gala experience of 2016, she appears to have stayed on good terms with Anna Wintour, who is co-hosting this year's event alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth.

In June, the duo were spotted smiling while indulging in a quick chit-chat at the Center for Youth Mental Health's anniversary celebration in New York City. Lovato deserves credit for unapologetically cutting through the real and raw side of Hollywood.

