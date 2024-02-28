Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun’s My Name is Loh Kiwan: Know release date, cast, plot, where to watch, more

As the release date for My Name is Loh Kiwan approaches, anticipation among viewers is reaching its peak. The film centers on two individuals from contrasting backgrounds: Loh Kiwan from North Korea and a disillusioned woman from South Korea. Their unlikely bond forms in the midst of unfamiliar circumstances, promising a compelling narrative.

My Name is Loh Kiwan: Release date, where to watch, and genre

The highly anticipated movie starring Song Joong Ki is set for a global release exclusively on Netflix on March 1, 2024. With a runtime of two hours, this emotional romantic film is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

My Name is Loh Kiwan plot

The highly anticipated Netflix film My Name is Loh Kiwan, which closely follows Jo Hae Jin's novel I Met Loh Kiwan, portrays the romantic relationship between Marie, a South Korean resident grappling with a sense of purposelessness, and the male protagonist—a North Korean defector seeking refuge in Belgium.

Cast and Characters of My Name is Loh Kiwan

The Netflix original film My Name is Loh Kiwan features acclaimed Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun in the lead roles. Song Joong Ki portrays Loh Kiwan, a North Korean defector seeking refugee status in Belgium, while Choi Sung Eun portrays Marie, a skilled shooter from Korea with Belgian citizenship, with whom Loh Kiwan collaborates.

Loh Kiwan faces fresh challenges and hostility in a foreign land where he doesn't even speak the language, exposing him to new dangers. Despite encountering adversity, he attempts to flee, resorts to sleeping under a tunnel and struggles to make ends meet to survive in Belgium.

Even when seen collapsing on the floor of a grimy public restroom after ingesting something, his determination to persevere and survive in Belgium—despite it not being his home but still preferable to North Korea—remains unwavering.

Marie, on the other hand, a skilled Korean shooter with Belgian citizenship, contrasts with Loh Kiwan's journey to Belgium for survival. While Loh Kiwan seeks refuge, Marie has lost her will to live, yet unexpectedly finds herself falling for him after their initial meeting. Witnessing Kiwan's struggle to survive in Belgium, Marie, who has resigned herself to life's hardships, unintentionally falls in love and embraces the harsh realities of their shared existence.

In addition to Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun, the cast of the film includes Jo Han Chul, known for his roles in Reborn Rich alongside Song Joong Ki and The Sound of Magic with Choi Sung Eun. Jo Han Chul will portray Marie's father, Yoon Sung, while Kim Sung Ryung will star as Ok Hee, whose presence prompts Loh Kiwan's journey to Belgium.

Furthermore, Lee Il Hwa will take on the role of Marie's mother, Jung Joo, while Lee Sang Hee will portray Sun Joo, a Korean immigrant whom Loh Kiwan encounters at a factory in Belgium. Seo Hyun Woo will play Loh Kiwan's uncle, Eun Chul.

The film My Name is Loh Kiwan, capturing Kiwan and Marie's heartfelt connections, their poignant partings, and deep affection, was filmed in Hungary in May 2023. Based on a book, this marks Kim Hee Jin's debut as a feature film director, adding significance to the project.

More about the lead cast

Fans eagerly anticipate the highly anticipated film My Name is Loh Kiwan, featuring a stellar cast including Song Joong Ki, one of South Korea's most beloved and popular actors. Known for his roles in hit K-dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Rich, and Vincenzo, this film marks Song Joong Ki's first project of 2024. Previously, he starred in Arthdal Chronicles, which concluded in 2023 and made a cameo appearance in Kim Go Eun's drama Little Women, released in 2022.

Lead actress Choi Sung Eun, also recognized as a singer, has made a name for herself through notable roles in television dramas like SF8 (2020), Beyond Evil (2021), The Sound of Magic, and Start-Up. She is set to portray Marie.

