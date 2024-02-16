Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun chase hope amid darkness in main trailer, poster for My Name Is Loh Kiwan

My Name Is Loh Kiwan Netflix’s upcoming emotional drama film has unveiled the official trailer and poster. Adapted from Cho Haejin’s novel I Met Loh Kiwan, the movie narrates the romance between North Korean defector Loh Kiwan, portrayed by Song Joong Ki, and professional shooter Marie, played by Choi Sung Eun.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan poster

The recently unveiled poster of My Name Is Loh Kiwan presents Loh Kiwan (played by Song Joong Ki) and Marie (portrayed by Choi Sung Eun) amidst a stark urban backdrop, their gazes diverging, suggesting a strong tension between them. Accompanied by the caption, "Unfamiliar land, daunting life," it hints at the harsh realities the characters grapple with in a distant European setting, underscoring the dangerous and daunting nature of their situation.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan trailer

The official trailer provides a glimpse into Song Joong Ki's journey as he endeavors to attain refugee status in Belgium, only to find himself destitute, lonely and hungry. In the main teaser released alongside the poster, Loh Kiwan embarks on a journey to Belgium in pursuit of refugee status, his final beacon of hope. His weary and desperate appearance poignantly reflects the challenges of life as a stranger in an unfamiliar land. Subsequently, Marie, a former member of the Belgian national shooting team who has lost her sense of purpose, crosses paths with Loh Kiwan. In a moment of desperation, Marie steals Kiwan's wallet, leading to their fateful encounter at the police station. Discovering that the wallet holds sentimental value as the sole memento of Loh Kiwan's mother, Marie is drawn to him, recognizing both similarities and differences between them.

More about My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Song Joong Ki portrays the character of Loh Kiwan, who embarks on a challenging journey to secure refugee status in Belgium, a foreign land he ventures into with nothing but determination. Choi Sung Eun, known for her roles in Start-Up, The Sound of Magic, and Gentleman, steps into the role of Marie, a Korean professional shooter holding Belgian citizenship. While Loh Kiwan seeks survival in Belgium, Marie, having lost her will to live, unexpectedly finds herself falling for him after their initial encounter.

Joining the cast is Jo Han Chul, previously seen alongside Song Joong Ki in Reborn Rich and with Choi Sung Eun in The Sound of Magic, portraying Marie's father, Yoon Sung. Kim Sung Ryung also stars in the film as Ok Hee, whose presence becomes a crucial catalyst for Loh Kiwan's journey to Belgium. Additionally, Lee Il Hwa takes on the role of Marie's mother, Jung Joo, while Lee Sang Hee portrays Sun Joo, a Korean immigrant Loh Kiwan encounters at a factory in Belgium. Seo Hyun Woo appears as Loh Kiwan's uncle, Eun Chul.

