Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Unveils Second Look In Black Victorian Gown; Internet Calls Her 'Fashion Icon Of This Generation'

The biggest fashion night is happening right now, and everyone is just as excited as the celebrities unveiling their looks and dresses following the decided theme. However, Zendaya has just impressed her followers and the attendees of the Met Gala 2024.

While the Challengers star is co-chairing the event alongside Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chis Hemsworth, she took the internet as well as the green carpet by storm, two times with her uniquely designed dresses and peculiar appearance.

Internet is impressed over Zendaya's second look at Met Gala 2024

As everyone was waiting for one of the grandest nights in the fashion industry, Zendaya decided to go ahead and shock everyone, making the evening more special. The Euphoria actress served at the Met Gala 2024 green carpet not just once, but twice.

The second time Zendaya made her presence felt at the event, she was seen wearing a black, lacy gown. This dress was donned along with a uniquely beautiful floral crown. Her sense of fashion didn't just take her standards high in the fashion industry but was even proof of her versatility when it comes to donning a great look.

As she arrived at the Met Gala for the first time that same night, Zendaya was seen wearing a dark blue, gothic gown. This dress too had a touch of floral embellishments.

Looking at her, making an entrance for the second time at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and sticking to the theme of the event, which is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the netizens just couldn't hold themselves back from expressing what they felt on social media.

With a number of people being surprised and asking, “A SECOND LOOK?” some have even stated, “She really is cementing herself as a fashion icon of this generation.”

“She changed ???? both looks are absolute serves,” another user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

Zendaya about Met Gala 2024

Although this might have been Zendaya’s first Met Gala appearance in the last five years, she has covered it all right within a single night.

However, while talking about her return to Met Gala, Zendaya expressed a bit of nervousness during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

She stated, “Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years,” adding that this would be like her “first time back at the Met in quite a while.”

