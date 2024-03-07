'Initially rejected role': Song Joong Ki talks about My Name is Loh Kiwan receiving mixed reviews

My Name is Loh Kiwan is a thriller film which stars Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun. It tells the story of a North Korean defector who travels to Belgium to start a new life for himself and survive. Song Joong Ki is known for his work in dramas like Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Rich and more. Choi Sung Eun has appeared in Beyond Evil and The Sound of Magic.

Song Joong Ki expresses how he feels as My Name is Loh Kiwan receives mixed reviews

During an interview on March 6, Song Joong Ki revealed his honest opinion on how he feels about his latest film My Name is Loh Kiwan receiving mixed reviews, especially the romance angle. The actor said that he understands where the viewers are coming from and initially he had also rejected the role for the same reason. He continued and added that, later, he was able to relate to it and hence took up the role. He said that film is something that even if one doesn't like it now, they might change their opinion later and come to find it relatable. Song Joong Ki also remarked that he enjoys hearing others' opinions as it helps him learn.

More about My Name is Loh Kiwan

My Name is Loh Kiwan is streaming on Netflix. It stars Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun, Jo Han Chul, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Il Hwa and Lee Sang Hee. The film is based on the novel I Met Loh Kiwan by Cho Hae Jin. It is written and directed by Kim Hee Jin.

It tells the story of a North Korean defector who runs away from China to Belgium in order to survive and start a new life. His aim is to live in Belgium as a refugee but legal processes take time. He meets a Korean woman who has received her Belgian citizenship and the two fall in love.

