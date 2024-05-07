Alia Bhatt looks mesmerizing in PICS from Met Gala 2024; says 'the outfit took on a life of its own'

Alia Bhatt recently stunned everyone with her breathtaking look at the Met Gala 2024, wearing a floral saree for the occasion. The actress looked like a dream as she walked the carpet and posed for the paparazzi.

As her appearance went viral over the internet, Alia took to social media to drop some mesmerizing pictures of herself from the event. She also shared how her outfit was created and expressed gratitude to her team.

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from her second Met Gala appearance and pens heartfelt note

Alia Bhatt shared a series of photos in which she was seen flaunting her attire on the Met Gala 2024 carpet. Complementing her mint green saree was dewy makeup and hair styled in a bun decorated with a matha patti.

In her caption, Alia revealed how she and her team aimed for an Indian interpretation of the Met Gala dress code. She said, "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own."

Praising her designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the saree, Bhatt stated, “Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression.”

Talking about the inspiration for the saree, the Jigra actress mentioned, “We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility."

She continued, "We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style. Our color palette pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.”

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to her team for creating her Met Gala 2024 look

Summarizing her experience, Alia explained, “Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree.”

Alia thanked her team by saying, “As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dollyjain, and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this Garden of Time.”

She concluded her note by writing, “Team work makes the dream work #MetGala2024 #GardenOfTime.”

2024 marked Alia’s second appearance at the extravagant event after her grand debut last year.

