Met Gala 2024: Shakira Talks About Being First Time Attendee; Shares How She Feels About Latino Representation At The Event

Shakira attended the Met Gala 2024 for the first time ever despite being invited previously. Speaking to media outlets, she shared her excitement for the event and expressed pride in the Latino representation at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art event.

Clad in a dramatic red cape dress created by Carolina Herrera, the music icon shined at the green carpet with her 100-meter-long flowy fabric. Her dress resembled a bright red rose that enthralled the onlookers. Shakira served volume and grace right on the theme of the gala which is The Garden of Time.

Shakira is proud of the Latino Representation at the Met Gala 2024

Shakira called out radio and TV gatekeepers for not playing Latin music for the longest time. She reflected on how things have improved now seeing the Latino representation at the Met Gala 2024.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter from the green carpet, Shakira recalled how hard it was for her to break through as a Latin music artist as there wasn't much receptivity to Latin music when she debuted. The singer said she finds the Latin representation at the event rather "amazing."

“So many doors have opened for us Latinos,” Shakira rejoiced. The singer's Met Gala debut comes within three weeks after her world tour announcement. The first leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will grace North American cities like L.A., New York, Chicago, etc.

About Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024 kick-off at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. The celebrities who have co-hosted the Met Gala 2024 are Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Zendaya. Apart from Shakira and Bad Bunny, the other major Latin music artists in attendance were Omar Apollo, Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B.

