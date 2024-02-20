My Name is Loh Kiwan’s new stills OUT: Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun look cozy in upcoming film

Song Joong Ki, the popular K-drama actor is coming back to screens with a brand new film, My Name is Loh Kiwan. The movie is set to premiere on March 1 and it will be released by Netflix as an original film. The emotional romantic drama follows a defector from North Korea, Loh Kiwan, and a skilled former athlete Marie who has lost her will to live on their journey.

Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun starrer My Name is Loh Kiwan's new stills are out

My Name is Loh Kiwan, the upcoming Netflix original film’s new stills have been revealed. The Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun starrer is all set to release on March 1. The new stills present the lead couple cozy with each other. Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun with intense gazes following one another can be seen navigating through their grueling lives in the newly surfaced pictures from the upcoming film.

My Name is Loh Kiwan: Story, cast and more

My Name is Loh Kiwan is an emotion-filled romantic drama movie that follows a man who has defected from North Korea to Belgium, with an undying will to survive. He is struggling to receive refugee status in the foreign land but gets stuck in an endless loop of problems and hopelessness but he still hasn’t lost hope, he perseveres.

On the other hand, Marie a former national athlete has now lost all hope of living. She used to represent the Belgian National shooting team but now is untethered in the world battling with her inner demons. She steals Kiwan’s wallet and ends up being in a heated conversation with him when she gets to know the wallet is the last remnant of Loh Kiwan’s mother.

As the movie progresses, Loh Kiwan and Marie get close to each other and find solace in each other. Song Joong Ki, the big K-drama star who has worked in dramas like Vincenzo, and Reborn Rich portrays Loh Kiwan along with Choi Sung Eun from The Sound of Magic who worked along with Song Joong Ki Reborn Rich has taken the lead role of Marie. Accompanying them is Jo Han Chul, former co-star of Song Joong Ki from dramas Vincenzo and Reborn Rich. Actors Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Sang Hee, and Lee Il Hwa are also part of the cast of My Name is Loh Kiwan. The movie will soon premiere on Netflix and the anticipation couldn’t be more as viewers await to see the new role taken by the famous Song Joong Ki.

