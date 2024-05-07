'Where's The Fashion?' Internet Pokes Fun At Men Wearing 'Plain Tux' In Met Gala 2024 

The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet event has come to a close and the ratings have already begun. As the celebrities continue with the main event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the internet continues to find the nitty and gritty from the walks of the night. While the ladies had everything to showcase from florals to sand, and birds to bushes, it was the men that came under the radar of the eagle-eyed fans.

Chris Hemsworth, the notable co-chair of the event, was the first to get fans' criticism of underdressing for the eve. Here is how the event went by with men showing up in basic tuxes!

Fans come after male Met Gala attendees

A lot of the criticism seems to be coming from Twitter, now X, where fans are furious at men not taking any risk for the event. One user wrote 'why do men almost always disappoint at the met gala? where’s the drama? where’s the fashion? i want beauty, i want over the top, i want something other than basic black;' rightfully pointing at the basic pieces worn by men accompanying the ladies.

Taika Watiti, Chris Hemsworth, Joe Jonas, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, among others have showed up in the most basic of the dress-ups.

Following on the criticism, another user wrote, 'they need to stop letting men into the met gala if they wearing a plain tux im so serious.'

The ones who stunned

As they say- 'Not all men.' Even the Met had some responsible gentlemen who took it upon themselves to follow the theme and stand by the women with pride. Notable mention includes Dan Levy in Loewe by designer Jonathan Anderson. Moreover, Colman Domingo also left no stone unturned in going by the theme 'Garden of Time.'

It was revealed by the actor that his 2024 Met Gala ensemble pays tribute to late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman and journalist André Leon Tally.

It is only hoped that the men also step up their game in the years to come ahead and showcase pinnacles in fashion.

