Met Gala 2024: How Much Does It Cost To Buy Tickets To The Event; Find Out

One of the most-awaited fashion events of the year, the Met Gala 2024, is here! The wait to watch our favorite celebrities in avant garde designs adorn the red carpet will be over tonight (May 6). Established in 1948, the Met Gala is one of the most prestigious and glamorous fashion events held on the first Monday of May every year.

This year, it will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City officially launching the Costume Institute's latest spring show, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The exhibition will then run from May 10 to September 2 at the museum featuring 250 never-seen-before objects from four centuries exclusively selected from the Costume Institute's permanent collection. Inspired by a namesake short story written by J.G. Ballard in 1962, the theme of the Met Gala 2024 will be The Garden of Time.

Wondering who gets to attend the event, how much the tickets cost, and who foots the bill? Here’s all you need to know about the star-studded event invitation rules and ticket prices.

How much do the tickets to Met Gala 2024 cost?

The Met Gala event is a fundraiser that sponsors the main source of revenue for the Costume Institute's shows, publications, purchases, operations, and capital enhancements each year. The amount is raised from the tickets to the gala which keeps increasing every year.

This year, the tickets to the Met Gala cost a whopping $75,000 (more than Rs 62 lakh) for one, which has gone up from $50,000 last year, while the tables start at $350,000.

Last year, the gala raised nearly $22 million and the Met’s Art & Artists Gala raised $4.4 million.

Who’s behind organizing the Met Gala?

Anna Wintour, the global editorial director of Condé Nast and the editor-in-chief of its flagship fashion magazine, Vogue, has been spearheading the gala since 1999. She has turned it from a typical charity event into a mega-showcase for Vogue's worldview, bringing together a who's who of Hollywood, tech, politics, sports, fashion, and increasingly social media.

Who gets to attend the Met Gala?

With a confidential guest list, the Met Gala is an invite-only event. Even if you pay a gazillion, you don’t necessarily get an entry to the gala until Wintour approves. She believes buzz, achievement, and beauty are more important criteria for inclusion than financial gain. The final authority over each invitation and guest is held by Wintour. Despite buying an entire table, a company cannot select who sits at a table and needs approval from Wintour and Vogue.

Celebrities don’t buy their tickets either. They get invited by brands who buy their table and design their outfits for the red carpet. However, they can make a donation to the museum anytime.

You can line up on Fifth Avenue behind the security officers and barriers to catch a glimpse of your favorite celebrity. But, you can get a better view by watching it live on TikTok, YouTube, and all of its digital platforms or visiting other websites. The live stream will begin at 6.00 pm ET on May 6.

