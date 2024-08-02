My Sweet Mobster’s Han Sun Hwa shares couple PIC with on-screen boyfriend Uhm Tae Goo after final episode

My Sweet Mobster starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa became one of the most loved rom-com K-dramas of the year. On August 1, 2024, My Sweet Mobster concluded after a successful 16-episode run.

To celebrate it and thank fans, Han Sun Hwa shared a photo with her on-screen boyfriend Uhm Tae Goo later that night.

Han Sun Hwa shared several Instagram stories from My Sweet Mobster’s last-day wrap-up party. Han Sun Hwa also shared an adorable photo with her on-screen lover Uhm Tae Goo from My Sweet Mobster as they were having fun together at the wrap-up party.

The My Sweer Mobster actress captioned the photo as “real-time Ji Hwan and Eun Ha” for fans. She also thanked fans for “loving” My Sweet Mobster.

See Han Sun Hwa’s couple pic with Uhm Tae Goo on her Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, My Sweet Mobster wrapped with a rise in viewership ratings with the last episode recording a 2.9% rating. My Sweet Mobster follows the story of Han Sun Hwa’s Go Eun Ha who is a kids' content creator and Uhm Tae Goo’s Seo Ji Hwan who used to be a mobster but now runs a company called Thirsty Deer.

Seo Ji Hwan through Thirsty Deer helps all ex-convicts live a good and respectable life. The story follows the love story between Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha filled with many obstacles and fun. My Sweet Mobster also co-stars Kwon Yul, Kim Hyun Jin, and Park Jae Chan among others.

Han Sun Hwa is a noted South Korean actress who initially debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group Secret. Han Sun Hwa later went on to give notable performances in K-dramas Backstreet Rookie, Undercover, Save Me 2, School 2017, My Contracted Husband, Mr. Oh and Work Later, Drink Now.

In other news, Han Sun Hwa also starred in the recent comedy film Pilot alongside Jo Jung Suk.

Uhm Tae Goo is a famous South Korean actor who is well known for acing in action roles across movies and K-dramas. He is well known for Save Me 2, Hometown, More Than a Maid, and movies Night in Paradise, The Great Battle, and The Age of Shadows.

