Good Partner tops most buzzworthy drama rankings, Uhm Tae Goo leads actor list; see top 10

SBS’ Good Partner and JTBC’s My Sweet Mobster have dominated this week’s rankings for the most buzzed-about dramas and actors. Good Partner has secured the top spot as the most talked-about drama, while actor Uhm Tae Goo is leading the list of the most buzzworthy actors.

Top buzzworthy drama and their cast for the week

For the first time since its premiere, Good Partner has risen to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the most buzzed-about TV dramas. The company compiles these rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are currently airing or are set to air soon.

Not only did Good Partner top the list of most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also made a strong impact on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members. Jang Nara climbed to No. 2, while Nam Ji Hyun maintained her position at No. 7.

Meanwhile, My Sweet Mobster star Uhm Tae Goo held onto the No. 1 spot on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members for the third consecutive week, with the show ranking No. 2 on the drama list. Leading lady Han Sun Hwa also remained steady at No. 3 on the actor list this week.

JTBC’s Miss Night and Day secured the No. 3 spot on the drama list. In the actor rankings, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun, and Choi Jin Hyuk placed No. 5, No. 6, and No. 10, respectively. tvN’s The Auditors held steady at No. 4 on the drama list, with Shin Ha Kyun and Jin Goo ranking No. 4 and No. 9 among actors. Lastly, tvN’s new romance series Serendipity’s Embrace climbed to No. 5 on this week’s drama list.

Top 10 most buzzworthy dramas of the week

SBS' Good Partner JTBC's My Sweet Mobster JTBC's Miss Night and Day tvN's The Auditors tvN's Serendipity’s Embrace KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS1's Su Ji and U Ri KBS2's Snow White’s Revenge tvN's O’PENING 2024 MBC's The Brave Yong Su Jeong

Top 10 most buzzworthy actors of the week

While the drama list features only series airing on broadcast television, the newly integrated actor list includes cast members from OTT shows as well. Notably, Sweet Home 3 star Song Kang made this week’s actor list, securing the No. 8 spot.

Uhm Tae Goo of My Sweet Mobster Jang Nara of Good Partner Han Sun Hwa of My Sweet Mobster Shin Ha Kyun of The Auditors Jung Eun Ji of Miss Night and Day Lee Jung Eun of Miss Night and Day Nam Ji Hyun of Good Partner Song Kang of Sweet Home 3 Jin Goo of The Auditors Choi Jin Hyuk of Miss Night and Day

