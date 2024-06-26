My Sweet Mobster is an ongoing K-drama that follows the story of a reformed mobster developing feelings for a woman who is a children’s content creator. However, fans have noticed that the main leads, Um Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, previously worked together in a K-drama 5 years ago.

My Sweet Mobster stars' previous K-drama resurfaces

My Sweet Mobster stars Um Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, who share amazing chemistry on the show, previously worked together 5 years ago. Following their growing popularity, fans have looked into the actors’ histories, and an old K-drama has resurfaced starring both. The show’s name is Save Me 2, which is the sequel to 2017’s Save Me.

In Save Me 2, Um Tae Goo played the lead role but Han Sun Hwa portrayed a supporting character. However, although they were not starring as the main couple, the actors had multiple scenes together where they showcased immense chemistry from the beginning. The fans are showing excitement at the discovery as they are extremely happy that the actors have reunited after 5 years and playing the lead couple of My Sweet Mobster.

More about My Sweet Mobster

The plot of My Sweet Mobster follows Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster, who takes a path of redemption from the family’s generational criminal past. His main motive is to dismantle criminal organizations and offer a new start to past convicts. On the other hand, Go Eun Ha is a children’s creator who does not find herself gaining much success on her career path. However, both Seo Ji Wan and Go Eun Ha cross paths and find themselves getting drawn to each other in mysterious ways.

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, the cast of the show includes Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung. The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes, airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST.