Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa’s My Sweet Mobster wraps up with 2.9 percent viewership ratings for finale

My Sweet Mobster is a South Korean K-drama series starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa in the lead roles. The last episode of the show has finally aired and it scored high ratings. The K-drama has garnered much attention from fans due to its romantic and touching story.

On August 2, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings of the shows airing on the previous day and My Sweet Mobster managed to garner steady viewership. With the release of episode 16, the show recorded an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent. However, the viewership is just 0.1 percent short of its all-time high ratings, which went up to 3.0 percent with episode 10.

Although it saw a slight decline in numbers, the show has managed to maintain a steady audience that keeps coming back week after week to watch a new episode. The show’s popularity increased day after day and it has also managed to grab the top spot in the buzzworthy drama rankings. With its last episode, fans give the show a grand farewell to their favorite show.

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, the cast of the show includes Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung.

The plot of My Sweet Mobster centers on Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster seeking redemption from his family's generational criminal past. His primary goal is to dismantle criminal organizations and provide new opportunities for former convicts. Meanwhile, Go Eun Ha, a children's content creator, struggles to find success in her career. However, their paths intersect, and they find themselves inevitably drawn to each other.

The series consists of a total of 16 episodes, which aired every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST on the South Korean network JTBC.

