My Sweet Mobster ending explained: Does Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa's love prevail against their dispute with father?

My Sweet Mobster starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa reigned over hearts for the past weeks due to its fresh storyline and representation of the romantic comedy genre. The rom-com was highly commended for truly becoming a perfect amalgamation of comedy and romance.

My Sweet Mobster ending explained: Do Uhm Tae Goo’s Seo Ji Hwan and Han Sun Hwa’s Go Eun Ha’s love win against dispute with father?

Spoiler Alert: The article contains major spoilers.

Does Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha’s love win against his father?

My Sweet Mobster ended last night on August 1, 2024, after successfully running for 16 episodes.

Seo Ji Hwan (Uhm Tae Goo) and Go Eun Ha went through the toughest of obstacles since their childhood and got separated only to meet again as adults. In the last two episodes, we see the lover’s nest is soon destroyed when a sudden attack on Go Eun Ha complicates things. Im Chul Soo’s Go Yang Hee without Seo Tae Pyung’s orders attacks Go Eun Ha to suppress Seo Ji Hwan but fortunately, prosecutor Jang Hyun Woo (Kwon Yul) is there to save her.

When Seo Ji Hwan sees that Go Eun Ha has gotten hurt due to being involved with him, he tries to distance himself from her for the time being. But, Go Eun Ha does not let this happen and persuades him to be with her no matter what. After their small reconciliation, things go into a messy spiral.

Seo Ji Hwan steps up to face his father Seo Tae Pyung head-on and goes to his fake company but a worse reality awaits him there. Prosecutor Hyun Woo tries to stop him but fails and then follows him with police support.

At Seo Tae Pyung’s fake liquor company, Seo Ji Hwan sees Kwak Jae Soo tied up and asks his father to take him instead and let him go. To which Tae Pyung says Jae Soo can go if Ji Hwan returns as his son or he can kill them all and save him. Either way, Ji Hwan’s father wanted him to fall back into the world of crime. But, he did not give in.

Ji Hwan refused and got beaten by Tae Pyung’s goons. As they were talking Ji Hwan noticed that Yang Hee had returned to kill his father as he was attacking him, Ji Hwan intercepted and got badly hurt instead.

The incident shocks Tae Pyung and then the prosecutor and police enter the scene and all of them are arrested. As Ji Hwan loses consciousness he imagines saying he will come back to Eun Ha.

When prosecutor Hyun Woo comes he is a minute too late as hell as wrecked, Ji Hwan is lying all bloody and unconscious. He is rushed to the hospital with Go Eun Ha, Il Young, Jae Soo, prosecutor Hyun Woo, and others.

Unfortunately, he is saved but goes into a coma with no surety as to when he might wake up. Days go by, Eun Ha asks everyone to work with their whole heart as that is what Ji Hwan would have wanted.

Good news, Ji Hwan does wake up and in the most funny way as Jae Soo is plucking his white hair. Finally, Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa) reunite this time forever. On the other side, Seo Ji Hwan’s father Tae Pyung accepts all his crimes. When Ji Hwan goes to meet his father one last time, Tae Pyung frees him and cuts ties, saying he is no longer his son. In his own way, he tells Seo Ji Hwan to live a normal life as he wants to.

In conclusion, Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha’s love win over his father’s disapproval. They live together at Ji Hwan’s house with all the other Deer men.

What happened to Joo Il Young and Go Mi Ho?

As revealed in previous episodes, Joo Il Young (Kim Hyun Jin) and Go Mi Ho (Moon Ji In) who were pregnant and set to be married are shown to be living happily with Mi Ho’s family. They have a daughter and are even shown celebrating her 100-day birthday.

Does Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha tie the knot?

Great news My Sweet Mobster fans, Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha do get married. The K-drama jumps in time quite a few times and shows that after seeing Eun Hae with Il Young and Mi Ho’s daughter, he decides to start a family as well.

Ji Hwan in a dreamy way proposes to Eun Ha with the help of their childhood box that they buried making it more memorable. However, Ji Hwan and Eun Ha’s wedding is not shown. But in the end, it is shown that Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha are married as Jae Soo, Hong Ki, and Man Ho congratulate her and even gift her a car as a wedding gift while asking her to ways stay by their “boss’s side and take care of him”.

What does the last scene with Seo Ji Hwan, Go Eun Ha and Deer men symbolize?

Seo Ji Hwan and his deer men Joo Il Young, Kwak Jae Soo, Jung Man Ho, Yang Hong Ki, and Seo Dong Hee initially did not play with kids even though they loved them dearly.

But in the final scene, Seo Ji Hwan, Go Eun Ha, Kwak Jae Soo, Jung Man Ho, Yang Hong Ki, and Seo Dong Hee are shown wearing long overcoats and goggles as if they are mobsters but they remove it reveal cute t-shirts as they all move to play with kids at an event “Play With Eunha and Deer Men”.

This scene symbolizes that Eun Ha has become an inseparable part of Ji Hwan and his Deer men. Further, she has turned them into lovable men who play with kids and live a better life.

We surely had a great time playing with and watching Uhm Tae Goo’s Seo Ji Hwan and Han Sun Hwa’s Go Eun Ha in My Sweet Mobster. We will miss them. If you haven’t yet watched My Sweet Mobster give it a try!

