Namib director REVEALS if Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun starrer is based on Min Hee Jin versus HYBE case

The drama Namib has attracted significant attention due to its striking similarities to the recent Min Hee Jin and HYBE controversy. The storyline, which centers around a producer's rise and fall, led many fans to speculate that the drama might be connected to the highly publicized case. These parallels piqued viewers' curiosity, with many eagerly awaiting the premiere to see how the story would unfold.

On December 16, director Kang Min Gu, along with actors Ryeoun, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Jin Woo, addressed the growing speculation about Namib at a press conference in Seoul. In response to online rumors suggesting the drama was based on Min Hee Jin, Kang clarified that he was aware of the speculations but assured the audience that Namib had been planned and produced long before the controversy surfaced.

The plot of Namib follows Kang Su Hyun, a producer renowned for her intuitive idol training skills, who is fired from Pandora Entertainment and becomes the breadwinner of her family. Her husband, Sim Jun Seok, a former music producer who became a homemaker after their son lost his hearing in an accident, longs to return to work. Determined to rebuild her career, Kang Su Hyun selects Yoo Jin Woo, a struggling trainee with a troubled past, as her next project.

Previously, the lead actress of the K-drama Go Hyun Jung was rushed to the emergency room after fainting in the morning. Because of this, she could not attend the press conference this morning, and the agency has not revealed further details as it is a personal matter.

Apart from Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles, the supporting cast includes Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo, Sa Kang, and others. Namib is set to premiere on December 23, 2024, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean network ENA.

