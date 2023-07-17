NCT members' exclusive contracts to expire in 2023? SM Entertainment responds to speculation

NCT is on suspicion of contract expiration with SM Entertainment after rumors of Lisa leaving YG Entertainment started to go around the internet. BLACKPINK and NCT debuted around the same time in 2016. Given the contract expiration month of BLACKPINK is nearing in August, netizens wonder whether NCT's contract would expire within the same timeline. Suspension rose as some units from NCT completed 7 years in the industry this year. SM Entertainment has responded to this rumor by clarifying that NCT members' contracts will not expire anytime soon.

When will NCT's contract with SM Entertainment expires?

BLACKPINK's contract expires in August 2023 according to their agency, many netizens and fans believe that the youngest member Lisa may not continue with YG Entertainment. However, YG Entertainment has clarified that they are discussing with the members regarding the renewal of the contract. Similar concerns arose around NCT's contract with SM Entertainment as the two K-pop groups debuted in the same year. SM Entertainment's official clarified this to a media outlet on July 17, that, unlike the usual period, NCT has decided on the contract period in consideration of military enlistment and overseas activities at the time of the contract. They clarified that there are differences between the individual members but none of the members' contracts would expire this year. All of the NCT members' contracts are scheduled to expire at the end of next year or after, they explained. The usual period of a K-pop artist contract is for 7 years, this is to avoid unfair long-term contracts and to protect the rights of artists. However, after consideration and discussion with the artist, the contract dates can further extend beyond 7 years.

About NCT

NCT is a 20-member group that consists of different unit groups which release music and promote differently from each other. These unit groups like NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV come together to form NCT and release music together occasionally. When members from different units collaborate with each other for songs they release the song under NCT U or NCT. The original line-up that debuted first was NCT U in April 2016 and NCT 127 in July 2016 later different units were formed and members were added. NCT was supposed to be an ever-expanding group in terms of new members, however, SM Entertainment has announced that NCT Tokyo will be the last unit of the group in 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is BLACKPINK's Lisa leaving YG Entertainment over contract renewal dispute? Agency responds