Top K-drama stars and K-pop idols who attended 2024 Milan Fashion Week; NCT Doyoung, Moon Ga Young, and more

Every year, many luminaries from across the globe grace the Milan Fashion Week. The dazzling visuals and striking ensembles from the fashion event grab headlines instantly. Since the globalization of Korean entertainment, several K-pop idols and Korean actors have been chosen as brand ambassadors of various global luxury brands, which showcase their collections at this week-long event.

The star-studded 2024 Milan Fashion Week was scheduled from February 20 to 26. Many popular Korean celebrities attended the week-long event, representing respective global luxury brands. Check out the comprehensive list of K-pop idols and K-drama stars who attended the fashion week.

Top Korean celebrities at 2024 Milan Fashion Week

1. NCT’s Doyoung

The popular K-pop idol Doyoung of NCT stunned everyone with his elegant ensemble from the luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, which he represented as the brand ambassador in the 2024 Milan Fashion Week. He instantly grabbed the limelight with his sparkling black jacket, inner attire, and a unique necklace, that was nothing short of spectacular.

2. NCT’s Jungwoo

Advertisement

NCT member Jungwoo shined at the Milan Fashion Week, exuding elegance with a red turtleneck and a loosely draped black trench coat. He attended TOD’s fashion show as a brand ambassador.

3. NCT’s Jeno

Jeno radiated confidence at the Ferragamo show, wearing a white jacket and pants set that screamed classic, earning much admiration and attention.

4. True Beauty star Moon Ga Young

As a fellow ambassador of Dolce & Gabbana, Moon Ga Young accompanied Doyoung to the Milan Fashion Week. She created a bold fashion statement with a sensational black sheer dress by the respective brand, that contributed to her elegant visual, creating many headlines.

5. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Hwasa attended the fashion show for Onitsuka Tiger, wearing a sheer black dress. Her iconic appearance at the 2024 Milan Fashion Week successfully garnered significant attention.

6. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Stray Kids member Hyunjin grabbed the spotlight of Milan Fashion Week by appearing in a black two-piece velvet suit and matching shoes from Versace. The Versace prince attended the brand’s show and was spotted sitting next to American superstar Anne Hathaway, setting the internet ablaze with strong visuals.

7. IVE’s An Yujin

The IVE leader slayed the Fendi fashion show, with an elegant look comprising a yellow nude dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 24 collection.

8. Aespa’s NingNing

NingNing dazzled at the Versace show, donning a black mini one-piece. She was accompanied by Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, as the co-ambassador of the Italian luxury brand.

9. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

SEVENTEEN member Hoshi attended the Diesel fashion show which was held on February 20, as part of the 2024 Milan Fashion Week. He won the internet with his denim-on-denim ensemble from the Diesel spring 2024 collection.

Advertisement

10. SEVENTEEN’s DK

Another SEVENTEEN member DK attended the fashion week as a global ambassador of the Swiss luxury fashion house Bally. For the brand’s fashion show, the K-pop idol donned a black leather jacket and jeans, enchanting the fans with his breathtaking visual.

11. Red Velvet’s Joy

The popular Red Velvet member Joy attended the TOD’s show as a brand ambassador. She flaunted a feminine look combined with a sheer round neck knit draped over a beige-toned inner attire, and a dark brown leather skirt, that completed her look.

12. NewJeans’ Hanni

Hanni stole the spotlight on the much-anticipated Gucci show, donning herself in a fresh look provided by the respective brand. She grabbed significant attention as one of the youngest K-pop idols to have been on the prestigious fashion week.

13. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

The charming (G)I-DLE member created headlines with a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a sleeves vibrant red top with a high neckline paired with a matching asymmetrical skirt, and nude strappy sandals. Her vibrant yet modern look was complemented by many fans.

14. Girls Generation’s Seohyun

The popular idol Seohyun of Girls Generation embodied a gentle luxury with her elegant demeanor that garnered much attention at the 2024 Milan Fashion Week. She attended the Brunello Cucinelli show, showcasing a luxurious and sophisticated style comprising a satin maxi skirt and sequined top and jacket.

15. Welcome To Samdalri actor Ji Chang Wook

Popular Korean actor Ji Chang Wook attended the Giorgio Armani show on February 25. He slayed in an all-white look consisting of a white two-piece suit, and a sheer inner shirt, that elevated his classic look.

16. Twenty Five-Twenty One actress Kim Tae Ri

Advertisement

Actress Kim Tae Ri appeared in a retro ensemble for the Prada show, complementing her look with a vintage shirt, black shorts, and black platform sandals.

17. Doom At Your Service actor Lee Soo Hyuk

The prominent Korean actor Lee Soo Hyuk walked the path of Milan with a timeless look by Dolce & Gabbana, redefining his status as the sexiest ahjussi.

Like every year, the stars from Korea managed to shine the most amongst all the attendees of Milan Fashion Week. Their charismatic visuals and powerful wardrobe choices garnered international attention, further strengthening the popularity of the Korean entertainment industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 15 best foreign K-pop idols who are popular worldwide