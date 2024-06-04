NCT’s Johnny and Haechan accused of physical relations with fans in Japan; know about possible sasaeng link

NCT's Haechan and Johnny have faced accusations of allegedly engaging in sexual activity with three Japanese girls, two of whom are known fans of other members within the group. As soon as the news started floating it spread like wildfire and fans as well as netizens were divided with their opinions about it. During this period SM Entertainment was asked to protect their artists well and their stock price also started falling.

Acquisitions around Johnny and Haechan and SM Entertainment’s alleged damage control

The controversy began when an X account, @kira_ceo_main, shared a series of photos along with a provocative tweet. The owner of the account is said to be a prominent figure in the Japanese nightlife scene, facilitating connections for girls interested in working in nightlife establishments with host bars, high-profile clients, and sponsors for plastic surgery.

In the tweet, the account directly implicated NCT members Johnny and Haechan, alleging their involvement in a physical encounter involving five individuals, including the three girls. Additionally, the tweet claimed that the girls were employed in the nightlife industry as cabaret hostesses. However, the tweet was swiftly removed from the platform.

The images included a screenshot from one of the girls' social media profiles, where they are pictured holding a hotel room key alleged to be the same one where Haechan conducted a live stream. Additionally, the group of five individuals was reportedly seen outside the hotel. Apparently, Johnny and Haechan were identified as two masked figures on the right, while the three girls are positioned towards the left. One of the girls purportedly addressed the situation online, clarifying that the photo captured sasaeng fans waiting outside.

Furthermore, another girl posted a photo on her social media account, supposedly from the same evening. The image included bottles of alcohol, cigarettes, and unidentified packets. The account that shared this information speculated that the packets may have contained drugs.

Fans of other NCT members and Han Seo Hee’s involvement

In various exposés on X, netizens have revealed details about the girls involved. One of them, is known to be a fan of NCT member Doyoung. Another girl is supposedly a fan of NCT's Mark.

Netizens are expressing concern over speculations linking Haechan to controversial K-pop trainee Han Seo Hee. Discussions on an online forum ensued after photos from Han Seo Hee's Instagram story surfaced where she supposedly posted a picture featuring two dogs, one resembling the Pomeranian known to be residing with NCT Haechan's parents. This image was compared with a photograph of Haechan holding the same dog.

While a romantic involvement cannot be concluded, the alleged association between the idol and controversial personality is stirring up attention. In addition, a netizen shared a snapshot of Han Seo Hee's phone, purportedly displaying NCT's Jaehyun as the wallpaper, further fueling speculation.

Super Junior’s Heechul speaks out

As more details emerge regarding the controversy, Instagram stories surfaced from one of the individuals implicated in the situation. She recounted being unexpectedly present at a drinking gathering where she encountered Super Junior's Heechul.

Given that the photo was shared by one of the girls allegedly involved with NCT members, speculation arose regarding whether she was introduced to NCT by Heechul or if they had socialized together previously. Heechul, renowned for his extensive network and outgoing nature, directly addressed the issue on June 4. Responding to a message from a fan on Dear U Bubble asking about his activities in Japan, he promptly refuted any encounters with the NCT members outside of professional engagements and shared that he does not even have their contact numbers.

Red Velvet’s album announcement amid ongoing NCT controversies

Despite ongoing debates online regarding the authenticity of the alleged scandal, SM Entertainment has remained silent, offering no official response or clarification. Fans have now accused the company of diverting attention from the controversy by leveraging Red Velvet's comeback. The girl group has been preparing for their new album release for weeks, with Yeri hinting at a June comeback just days ago. However, SM confirmed the comeback's timing only this morning, following the escalation of accusations against NCT. Fans are now openly accusing the firm of utilizing Red Velvet for "damage control" following the alleged controversy involving the two NCT members.

The news has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. However, NCTzens, fans of NCT, expressed anger over the allegations and urged the company to ensure the protection of their artists.

