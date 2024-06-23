Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jimin to drop MUSE, BLACKPINK’s Lisa confirms single ROCKSTAR, Sweet Home 3 trailer OUT

This week, BTS’ Jimin has announced his solo album MUSE, while BLACKPINK’s Lisa is also set to unveil her comeback single ROCKSTAR. On the other hand, after a long wait, Song Kang starrer Sweet Home 3 dropped its official trailer. We have brought you all the newsworthy updates from the world of K-drama and K-pop. Continue reading on.

BTS’ Jimin surprises fans with announcement of his second solo album MUSE

On June 17, BTS’ Jimin announced his second solo album MUSE, which quickly became a hot topic among the fans. The singer has confirmed that this new album will be released on July 19 and consists of a total of seven tracks. A pre-release single titled Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Korean rapper LOCO will be arriving on June 28.

The remaining six tracks including the title track Who, Intro: Rebirth, Closer Than This, Be Mine, Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, and Interlude: Showtime will be unveiled with the album. MUSE arrives almost more than a year after Jimin’s debut solo album FACE, hence there’s much excitement surrounding the new release.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa announces new single ROCKSTAR

Joining the upcoming K-pop releases is Lisa’s ROCKSTAR. On June 18, the BLACKPINK member announced her solo comeback single with a teaser that confirmed the release date as June 28.

2 days later, she sent fans into a frenzy after revealing the first concept photo for the song. With a new pixie mullet debut, huge hoop earrings, a black rabbit necklace, chunky glasses, and star-shaped teeth jewelry, she channeled a completely fierce avatar that fans became instantly obsessed with.

On June 22, the MONEY singer dropped the second concept photo, further reflecting her inner boss-woman vibes.

While fans are ready for another hit from the hitmaker, there’s also much excitement about what is being dubbed as the ‘K-pop clash of the year’(Jimin’s MUSE vs Lisa’s ROCKSTAR).

BLACKPINK’s Rosé signs management contract with THE BLACK LABEL

In other news, another BLACKPINK member Rosé has embarked on a new beginning in her solo music career. On June 18, YG Entertainment subsidiary THE BLACK LABEL confirmed that Rose has signed a management contract with the agency.

Notably, THE BLACK LABEL is operated by Teddy, who has continuously worked with BLACKPINK as a producer. The agency cited that the decision from the GONE singer’s end was a result of the longstanding trust and bond between Rose and Teddy.

Meanwhile, a day later, the singer personally confirmed the news saying that THE BALCK LABEL will henceforth manage her curriculum and endeavors, while she relentlessly works to deliver new music.

NCT DREAM’s Renjun under fire after mistakenly leaking civilian’s phone number instead of sasaeng fan

Earlier this week, NCT DREAM’s member Renjun made an individual phone number public on the fan interaction platform Bubble. In a follow-up message, he revealed that it belonged to a sasaeng fan who had leaked his and the bandmates’ phone numbers. So, he wanted to expose the stalker ‘fan’ who has also been continuously phoning him, invading his privacy.

While fans were proud to see him taking such malicious matters into his own hands, the victory was temporary. It later turned out the phone number belonged to a civilian, creating controversy about Renjun’s actions which he apologized for later.

Sweet Home 3 starring Song Kang and Go Min Si drops official trailer

After a long wait, Sweet Home 3 released its official trailer, previewing the future of Song Kang and Go Min Si in a monster-infiltrated world. The highly-anticipated season 3 of this series is arriving on Netflix on July 19.

Hyun Bin and Jeon Yeo Been starrer spy movie Harbin to have world premiere at upcoming Toronto International Film Festival

Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jung Min, and Jo Woo Jin starrer period spy movie Harbin have been invited Gala Presentation section at the 49th Toronto Film Festival. With the screening at this esteemed festival, the film will have its official world premiere.

