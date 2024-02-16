Top 10 most popular young K-pop idols; SHInee Taemin, BoA, IVE Wonyoung, and more

Labels and agencies use the strategy of launching the youngest K-pop idols to extend the duration of their active stage lives.

In general, idols aged between 16-21 are the primary choice for forming a group, but 15-year-old K-pop idols are also common to be found in the industry. In the last few years, there have been multiple accounts of debuting even 14-year-old K-pop idols.

K-pop fans and well-wishers of these groups seem to be mostly concerned about the immense stress these young members suffer due to the K-pop industry's difficult nature.

So, are the debutant K-pop teens getting younger day by day? Or has it always been the same?

Let's find out who is the youngest K-pop idol to debut.

List of Top 10 youngest K-pop idols

10. Junghwan (birth name So Jung Hwan)

Age at Debut: 15 years 5 months 20 days

Year of Debut: 2020

Debut Group: TRESAURE

Position: vocalist

Junghwan is the youngest K-pop idol in TREASURE, amongst the currently active ten members. He debuted on August 7, 2022, with the group's single titled Boy. Before debuting as an idol, he worked as a successful child model. He is quite popular in the K-pop fandom for his bright personality and sharp facial features. Junghwan made his latest appearance in the group's recently released mini album REBOOT.

Advertisement

9. Ni-Ki (birth name Nishimura Riki)

Debut Group: ENHYPEN

Position: lead dancer, vocalist, and visual

The Japanese K-pop idol Ni-Ki is the youngest K-pop idol to debut in the 4th generation group ENHYPEN. On November 30, 2020, he made his official debut with the group’s first mini album titled BORDER: DAY ONE. Shortly after, Ni-Ki gained significant popularity, due to his unique charm and massive stage presence. He made his latest appearance in the 2023 comeback album of ENHYPEN named ORANGE BLOOD, which aired on November 17.

8. Taemin (birth name Lee Tae Min)

Age at Debut: 14 years 10 months 7 days

Year of Debut: 2008

Debut Group: SHINee

Position: main rapper, vocalist, and visual

Taemin is one of the youngest K-pop idols to debut in what is known as the 2.5th generation of K-pop. On May 25, 2008, he made his official debut with the K-pop sensation SHINee by appearing in the group’s debut single Replay. On August 18, 2014, he made his solo debut with his first mini-album Ace. Later, in 2019, the maknae of SHINee joined a supergroup named SuperM. He is a worldwide widely popular K-pop idol, who is known as Idol’s Idol, due to multiple idols looking up to him as an inspiration. His latest comeback was in 2023 when he dropped a mini album titled Guilty.

7. Leeseo (birth name Lee Hyunseo)

Age at Debut: 14 years 9 months 10 days

Year of Debut: 2021

Debut Group: IVE

Position: vocalist

Leeseo is the youngest member of IVE, who made her debut on December 1, 2021, with the group's single album ELEVEN, featuring five other members. She is quite adored amongst the fandom for her doll-like visual and impressive stage presence. Leeseo made her last appearance in the latest comeback of IVE with the English single All Night featuring American rapper Saweetie.

Advertisement

6. Chiquita (birth name Riracha Phondechaphiphat)

Age at Debut: 14 years 9 months 10 days

Year of Debut: 2023

Debut Group: BABYMONSTER

Position: vocalist and dancer

Chiquita is a Thai K-pop idol, who made her debut on November 27, 2023, with the 5th generation rookie group BabyMonster. Shortly after, she stole the spotlight due to netizens' constant comparison of her with BLACKPINK member Lisa. Chiquita recently appeared in the group's debut single BATTER UP, along with the remaining six members. Formed with the most numbers of late 2000 members, BabyMonster is considerably the youngest K-pop group from 2023 till now with Chiquita holding the title of the youngest K-pop idol 2023.

5. Jisung (birth name Park Ji Sung)

Age at Debut: 14 years 6 months 20 days

Year of Debut: 2016

Debut Group: NCT Dream

Position: dancer, rapper, and vocalist

Jisung is considered the youngest male K-pop idol in the industry. At 14, he marked his debut with the NCT sub-unit NCT Dream's single Chewing Gum. He is known as an all-rounder idol, who was a trainee for three years.

4. Hyein (birth name Lee Hye In)

Age at Debut: 14 years 3 months 1 days

Year of Debut: 2022

Debut Group: NewJeans

Position: no officially assigned position

Hyein is the youngest member of the 4th generation popular girl group NewJeans. She debuted with the group's debut music video Attention, on July 22, 2022, ahead of the full debut EP named NewJeans. She is quite popular among young fans for her cheerful personality, charming beauty, and her big doe eyes. Besides being an idol, she is also an ambassador of renowned luxury brands. Hyein also had quite a successful journey as a child model, ahead of debuting. Along with Minji, Hanni, Haerin, and Danielle, she last appeared in NewJeans' remix album NJWMX, released on December 19, 2023.

Advertisement

3. Jang Wonyoung (birth name Jang Won Young)

Age at Debut: 14 years 1 month 29 days

Year of Debut: 2018

Debut Group: IZ*ONE

Position: sub-vocalist

Wonyoung debuted on October 29, 2018, with the currently- disbanded group IZ*ONE. Later, on December 1, 2021, she debuted under the 4th generation group IVE, with their debut single album ElEVEN. Wonyoung is undeniably considered one of the most popular young K-pop idols of the present for her bubbly personality, charismatic smile, and classic beauty. She is also globally renowned as a brand ambassador for numerous global fashion brands. Wonyoung made her latest comeback with IVE's English single All Night featuring American rapper Saweetie.

2. BoA (birth name Kwon Bo Ah)

Age at Debut: 13 years 9 months 20 days

Year of Debut: 2000

Debut Group: solo

Position: vocalist

The Queen of Hallyu wave, BoA made her debut on August 25, 2000, by releasing her solo debut album ID: Peace B. Starting at a young age, she quickly became a household name in K-pop. Now, she is considered to be one of the most influential and popular artists in the Korean entertainment industry with many hit albums and singles, over the years. In 2021, BoA marked her new journey with GOT The Beat, a sub-unit group of Girls On Top. Recently, the K-pop idol has made a comeback for her acting career with the ongoing hit drama Marry My Husband. She is already making headlines for her role as a villain in the Park Min Young starrer drama.

1.Haeun (birth name Lim Haeun)

Age at Debut: 13 years 7 months 18 days

Year of Debut: 2022

Debut Group: Lapillus

Position: main dancer and center

Haeun debuted as the youngest member of the 4th generation girl group Lapillus. On July 20, 2022, along with five other members, she appeared in the group's debut digital single HIT YA! The 13-year-old K-pop idol is currently the youngest K-pop idol ever, breaking BoA's long-held record.

Advertisement

Bonus: More K-pop idols who debuted early

1. Jungkook (birth name Jeon Jungkook)

Age at Debut: 15 years 9 months 12 days

Year of Debut: 2013

Debut Group: BTS

Position: main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub-rapper

Jungkook is the youngest K-pop idol to debut in 2013, among the currently active idols debuted in the same year. The K-pop sensation BTS is on hiatus as of now, as Jungkook along with other members is performing duties for mandatory military service. Ahead of the military enlistment, Jungkook ruled his solo era as his debut studio album Golden was released and gained significant appreciation. Jungkook will be discharged from his service on June 9th, 2025, when he will reunite with the other members and supposedly make a comeback.

2. Eunchae (birth name: Hong Eun Chae)

Advertisement

Age at Debut: 15 years 5 months 22 days

Year of Debut: 2022

Debut Group: LE SSERAFIM

Position: dancer, vocalist

Eunchae is the maknae of the 4th generation girl group LE SSERAFIM. Along with the other current members Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, and Kazua, she debuted on May 2, 2022, with the album UNFORGIVEN. Euncahe quickly gained popularity among fans for her adorable and jolly personality. She will make a comeback as part of LE SSERAFIM with the mini album titled EASY, which is set to be released on February 19.

Conclusion

While netizens often debate about K-pop idols’ ages, it’s safe to say how old are K-pop idols, has nothing to do with their talent. On the contrary, Korean Entertainment agencies should be more careful about debuting young members. 18-year-old K-pop idols are more accepted by the community than the younger ones, as they seem to be better at dealing with the toughness of the entertainment industry.