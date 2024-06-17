Thai actor Win Metawin hangs out with Byeon Woo Seok, NCT's Jaehyun and TWICE's Sana at Prada show; talks with Lovely Runner star

Byeon Woo Seok, from Lovely Runner, was recently spotted socializing with Thai actor Win Metawin, renowned for his role in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and the Thai remake of My ID is Gangnam Beauty. Win also posed for photos with TWICE's Sana and NCT's Jaehyun, who were also in attendance at the Prada Fashion Week in Milan.

Win Metawin poses alongside Byeon Woo Seok, TWICE’s Sana, and NCT’s Jaehyun

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok, who recently hosted his fan meeting titled SUMMER LETTER in Bangkok, was spotted chatting with Thai actor Win Metawin at the Prada Fashion Show in Milan. The two were all smiles as they conversed in English, seemingly discussing Byeon Woo Seok's fan meeting in Thailand just before fashion week.

The Lovely Runner star talked about his recent trip to Thailand for the fan meet. Win acknowledged knowing about it and asked if Byeon Woo Seok wanted to take a picture together. Byeon Woo Seok happily agreed, and Win later shared the photo. In the picture, Byeon Woo Seok is seen in a white shirt and tie, layered with a light mesh-style jumper.

He completed the look with a bold white belt and black pants, and his hair was styled down in a flowing manner, adding to his charming appearance. Win, on the other hand, sported a dark academia look with a blazer and matching pants, paired with a brown sweater underneath and a white belt.

Win also took photos with NCT's Jaehyun, who opted for an all-denim Prada ensemble. The K-pop idol radiated charisma and style in his outfit, complementing the look with goggles and chunky boots for added flair.

He also posted a stunning picture with TWICE's Sana, who exuded grace in a beautiful off-white ankle-length dress cinched at the waist. The dress featured large roses in shades of pink and purple. Sana accessorized with iconic Prada slingback pumps and carried a brown handbag, completing her elegant ensemble.

Check out Win’s post here-

More about Byeon Woo Seok

While most of the Lovely Runner cast and crew embarked on a reward vacation yesterday, dressed in matching airport outfits bound for Phuket, Thailand, Byeon Woo Seok couldn't join them. He had recently been in Thailand for a fan meeting but had to miss the vacation due to his appearance at Prada Fashion Week in Milan, which coincided with the trip.

Byeon Woo Seok, who started his career as a model in 2010, made his acting debut in 2016 with tvN's series Dear My Friends. Most recently, he gained attention for his role in the popular time-slip romantic comedy K-drama Lovely Runner, alongside Kim Hye Yoon.

