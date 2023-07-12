Is BLACKPINK's Lisa leaving YG Entertainment over contract renewal dispute? Agency responds

BLACKPINK's Lisa is caught up in the rumors of leaving YG Entertainment as her contract expires soon. One of the most popular K-pop artists in the world, Lisa is a BLACKPINK currently under YG Entertainment. Lisa was reportedly said to be not continuing with YG Entertainment, however, her agency responded that her renewal status is under discussion.

Is BLACKPINK's Lisa leaving YG Entertainment?

Lisa debuted in BLACKPINK under Entertainment in 2016 and the famous Asian has since then been with her agency. On July 11, Korean media outlets reportedly said that Lisa of BLACKPINK's departure from YG Entertainment might have increased. According to the reports, a Chinese agency revealed that Lisa's schedule after August could be difficult to discuss. Lisa's contract term will come to an end in August this year and the agency had reported that Lisa may not continue with YG Entertainment as she may not renew her contract. As the news made headlines Lisa's agency briefly spoke about her renewal status.

YG Entertainment revealed that the reason why they could not confirm the schedule after August was because BLACKPINK's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR closes in the same month. Additionally, they also revealed that it is because of her personal schedule and because of the contract. YG Entertainment revealed that they are still discussing the renewal of Lisa's contract.

Lisa's Recent Activities

Lisa and BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé recently performed in front of their fans in London. The quartet gave an astonishing performance at American Express' 10-day music festival called BST Hyde Park. BLACKPINK is also preparing for its next concert show at Stade de France in Paris on July 15, 2023. The group will kick off the last leg of their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR in the U.S. on August 22 which concludes on August 26. Lisa is on a record-shattering spree with her solo music and she recently surpassed BLACKPINK's How You Like That with her song MONEY to become the most-streamed K-pop song by a female artist. On July 10, Lisa's MONEY reached 822 million streams on Spotify, the song was released as a B-side track in 2021.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ZEROBASEONE soars past 1 million album sales on debut day; becomes first ever K-pop act to do so