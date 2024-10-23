NCT WISH's Riku to temporarily halt activities due to health concerns; 2024 ASIA TOUR LOG in JAPAN to continue with 5 members

NCT WISH's Riku will be temporarily taking a hiatus from activities due to health concerns. The idol would be sitting out from activities as recommended by medical professionals. He also was not able to participate in recent schedules including the 2024 Dream Concert because of his health.

On October 22, SM Entertainment announced that NCT WISH member Riku visited the hospital due to a worsening of his health and he was advised by a doctor that he needed plenty of rest and stability. Therefore, Riku will not be participating in scheduled activities. Due to his health, he will sit out of the 2024 NCT WISH ASIA TOUR LOG in JAPAN that begins on November 3 and the tour will proceed with the five members.

The newest NCT team is NCT WISH. They were first introduced on October 8, 2023, with their pre-release track Hands Up. The music video for the song showed the youthful and fresh side of the boys. NCT WISH was formed through the reality show NCT Universe: LASTART. The six members include Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, and Ryo. The members of the new unit also participated in the full-group concert 'NCT NATION: To The World' which was held in Osaka from September 9-10, 2023 and in Tokyo from September 16-17, 2023.

The group finally made their debut on 28 February 2024, with the single Wish which was released in Korean and Japanese.

The group is scheduled to release their first studio album titled Wishful on 25 December 2024. The album would include their previously released tracks and new tracks. On October 15, NCT Wish released their new single Make You Shine which is the second ending theme for the Korean dub of Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is BTS’ Jin hosting MAMA Awards 2024? Here’s what we know so far