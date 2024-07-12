ILLIT, NCT WISH, BADVILLAIN, more confirmed to attend 2024 K-World Dream Awards in Seoul; know details

The 2024 K-World Dream Awards has revealed its first lineup of attendees. Set to take place on August 22 at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium, the event will be hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, and will be streamed live through hellolive.

First lineup for 2024 K-World Dream Awards announced

On July 12, the 2024 K-World Dream Awards officially announced the first lineup of artists set to perform at this year’s ceremony. Fans can look forward to the electrifying atmosphere with the presence of NCT WISH, ILLIT, QWER, UNIS, BADVILLAIN, and YOUNG POSSE.

The K-World Dream Awards, which began in 2017 as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, is a star-studded celebration honoring the brightest talents in K-pop each year. Renowned for its high-energy performances and glamorous red-carpet moments, the event has evolved into a must-watch spectacle for fans worldwide.

Returning as hosts this year are Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, who previously helmed the event when it was known as the K Global Heart Dream Awards. Their chemistry and engaging presence promise to add an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

The 2024 K-World Dream Awards will take place on August 22 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live through hellolive, ensuring that fans around the globe can join in on the celebration. With such an impressive lineup, this year’s awards are poised to be a memorable night for K-pop enthusiasts everywhere.

More details about NCT WISH, ILLIT, and others’ latest activities

NCT WISH, ILLIT, and other prominent K-pop groups are gearing up for significant events this summer. NCT WISH, after their successful debut, recently released their second Japanese single Songbird, with a Korean version launched on July 1. ILLIT, formed through the survival show R U Next?, debuted with their EP Super Real Me and will have their performance gear displayed at the Grammy Museum’s special K-pop exhibit in August.

Additionally, the seven-member girl group BADVILLAIN, who debuted with their single album Overstep, continues to gain attention with their powerful hip-hop tracks and impressive music video view counts.

