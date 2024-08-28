NCT's Jaehyun's solo fan sign event postponed amid Taeil's exit from group due to sexual offense accusations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

In a shocking turn of events, NCT member Jaehyun has postponed a highly anticipated fan sign event following the sudden removal of fellow member Taeil from the group due to serious allegations. The news has sent ripples through the K-pop community, leaving fans concerned and in search of answers.

Earlier on August 28, SM Entertainment issued a public statement confirming that Taeil had been accused of involvement in a criminal case related to sexual crimes. The nature of the crime has not been specified, but the agency emphasized the gravity of the situation. "While looking into the situation, we recognized that the issue is very serious, and we have decided that Taeil could no longer continue team activities," SM Entertainment stated. "We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided he will be removed from the group."

The announcement also mentioned that Taeil is currently cooperating with the police investigation. SM Entertainment promised to provide further updates as the investigation progresses and expressed their deep regret for the controversy caused by one of their artists. "We deeply apologize for the controversy caused by our artist," the statement concluded, leaving fans and the public in shock.

Shortly after this revelation, fans eagerly awaiting Jaehyun’s solo fan sign event were informed of its postponement. The event, scheduled for August 29, was meant to celebrate Jaehyun's first solo album, J. However, in light of the serious allegations against Taeil, the decision was made to delay the event. Soundwave, the event organizer, released a statement explaining the situation:

"Hello, this is Soundwave.

The fan signing event for Jaehyun (JAEHYUN) – 1st Album J (J Ver.), which was scheduled to take place on August 29, has been temporarily postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

When a new date is confirmed, we will notify the selected participants individually. We sincerely ask for your understanding.

Thank you."

The news of Taeil's alleged involvement in a criminal case seems to cast a shadow over what should have been a celebratory moment for Jaehyun and his fans. Jaehyun’s solo debut with J has been highly anticipated, with fans excited to see more of the artist's individual talents. However, the unfortunate timing of the scandal has forced the postponement of his event, leaving fans disappointed but understanding of the gravity of the situation.

As the investigation into Taeil's case continues, both SM Entertainment and the fans are awaiting more information.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: NCT's Jaehyun makes cinematic solo debut with Smoke music video from first full album J; WATCH