Chanyeol and Sehun, the rappers of the legendary K-pop group EXO, created their own subunit, EXO-SC, in 2019, embarking on a journey to establish their unique musical identity. The duo seemingly took a step back from the typical industry pop tunes and ventured into the realms of R&B and hip-hop. With just one listen to their record, it's clear that it is completely different from usual SM Entertainment releases.

The subunit released its debut album, What a Life, in 2019, along with the title track of the same name. In 2020, the duo dropped their first full album, 1 Billion Views, further establishing their distinct sound.

Debut

Before officially making their debut as a subunit, the duo released a single titled We Young, an R&B and hip-hop track with themes of youth and enjoying it while it lasts. However, with their first album, What a Life, they delved deeper into the intricacies of life, love, and fleeting time.

Starting the album with the title track, What a Life, the fun hip-hop tunes will put one right into party mode, and the luxurious music video only enhances the feeling. However, the vibe instantly changes with the second song on the record, Just us 2, featuring Gaeko. This classic hip-hop track with an addictive melody sets the tone for the upcoming songs.

Closer to You is another track that delves into companionship, with lyrics expressing the desire to be closer to someone. Borderline, on the other hand, is an energetic track that will make one sing along with the repeated chorus, “I love you, want you, need you.” In Roller Coaster, the duo showcases a more mature side, highlighting their ability to convey sensuality.

1 Billion Views

The album opens with the title track, 1 Billion Views, which features a blend of trendy hip-hop, funky guitar riffs, and a captivating disco rhythm. With singer Moon lending her voice, the song depicts the duo's yearning to repeatedly see their loved one through videos.

Following this is Say It, a collaboration with Penomeco, who also co-wrote the lyrics. This track merges a strong 808 bassline with a bossa nova rhythm, capturing the essence of summer through its infectious beats.

Rodeo Station combines simple guitar riffs with relaxed beats, creating a hip-hop track where Sehun and Chanyeol reflect on their past and present, particularly their memories of Apgujeong Rodeo Station during their trainee days. Telephone, featuring 10cm, stands out with its upbeat piano riff paired with a solid bass beat, creating a lively hip-hop number that is both energetic and catchy.

Jet Lag rounds out the album with its charming blend of R&B and hip-hop. The song's lyrical guitar accompaniment sets the tone for lyrics about the challenges of maintaining a relationship despite physical distance and the resulting emotional strain. Fly Away showcases the talents of Gaeko, who also contributed to the song's composition. This R&B hip-hop fusion is characterized by emotive lyrical band sounds, adding a layer of depth and sentimentality.

Solo tracks

The duo took a step further and showcased their individual musical identities with solo songs that appropriately represented their originality.

Chanyeol's solo track, Nothin', is an R&B-infused hip-hop song where he played a significant role in writing and composing. The track features a dreamy electric guitar harmony and powerful beats, with lyrics about steadfastly following one's own path without succumbing to external pressures.

Sehun’s solo, On Me, is a trap hip-hop piece highlighted by rhythmic bass and robust synthesizers. The artist was involved in both writing and composing, delivering lyrics that emphasize living in the moment and striving for excellence.

Conclusion

With EXO-SC, both Chanyeol and Sehun explored their musical journey by heavily contributing to the production and songwriting process. Chanyeol’s Studio 519 handled the production process of the tracks on both albums, showcasing his capability not just as an artist but also as a songwriter and producer. It is expected that the duo join forces again and drop new music soon.