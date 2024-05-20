Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Watch And More

With Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7 just around the corner with more comical adventures of Kazuma, Darkness, Aqua and Megumin, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next as Alderp’s find its way towards our unwise party of protagonists. Don’t miss the episode and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7: release date and where to watch

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7 is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST / 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Please be aware that the release time might vary slightly based on your time zone.

Japanese viewers can catch Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese social networks. For international fans, the anime will be available for streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7

In Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7, fans can expect Kazuma and his party to find themselves entangled in more trouble than anticipated as the theft of Iris' ring brings Alderp's wrath. As the team prepares for the next mission, Kazuma's interactions with Iris might continue, potentially causing more friction with Megumin.

Fans can also anticipate Aqua's unpredictable antics and Darkness's unwavering support to continue adding to the comedic tension. Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7 may also reveal more about the ancient tradition linking the hero's marriage to the princess, and the reveal may motivate Kazuma.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6 recap

In Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6, titled A Farewell to this Lavish Lifestyle!, the aftermath of the body-swapping incident sends shockwaves through the capital. Kazuma finds himself entangled in a series of unfortunate events, casting him into the role of a social outcast. As Iris is startled to find herself undressed upon returning to her body, Kazuma, accompanied by Megumin, flees from thugs while lamenting his woes to Eris.

Later, at the victory banquet held in the Royal Castle, he faces criticism from Aqua for his antics, weeps over Iris's anger towards him, and endures disparaging remarks from nobles. Claire delivers a harsh ultimatum for Kazuma to leave the Royal Capital, driving him to tears as he races back to the inn. Struggling to come to terms with Claire's words, Kazuma is visited by Chris, who reveals the sinister truth behind the divine necklace they had encountered.

Learning that death during the body-switching process leads to permanent swaps, Kazuma realizes the potential for immortality. Chris warns him against revealing the item's power, and they decide to distract themselves by engaging with the princess. In Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6, disguised in black attire, Kazuma and Chris embark on a mission to infiltrate the Royal Castle.

Their journey is fraught with challenges as they navigate through the castle grounds, evading patrols and soldiers. After a rocky start and a disagreement over leadership, they press forward, driven by their shared goal. Their mission takes a dangerous turn when they encounter Claire and Rain, prompting a retreat. However, Kazuma, facing expulsion from the Royal Capital, resolves to complete the task at hand.

In a surprising turn of events, Kazuma employs cunning tactics to defeat their opponents, shocking even Chris. With his confidence bolstered by a mysterious mask, Kazuma leads the charge, facing off against foes. Despite facing powerful adversaries, including Mitsurugi and Claire, Kazuma is unexpectedly victorious in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6.

Kazuma and Chris manage to infiltrate Iris's bedroom, though they are met with unexpected resistance from Darkness. Their encounter is further interrupted by Megumin and Aqua, leading to a chaotic confrontation. Amidst the chaos, Kazuma manages to steal Iris's ring, unaware of its significance.

At the inn, Darkness interrogates Kazuma and Chris, chastising them for not discussing their plans beforehand. Kazuma reveals the engagement ring he stole, prompting Darkness to urge him to keep it hidden to avoid complications. In a subsequent audience with Iris, Darkness explains the necklace's threat, while Kazuma is left feeling conflicted.

During the audience, Iris expresses gratitude towards the thieves, sparking some tension between Darkness and Kazuma. As they bid farewell, Darkness formally presents Kazuma as the hero destined to defeat the Devil King, earning Iris' admiration. Kazuma remains skeptical though, while Megumin's jealousy adds to the comedic chaos in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6.

Back at their mansion, Kazuma laments over Iris' rejection, while Darkness advises him to give up on his romantic pursuits. Meanwhile, Claire and Rain apologize for the stolen ring, but Iris reflects on the tradition of marrying the hero who defeats the Devil King. In the depths of his mansion, Alderp seethes with anger over his stolen Divine Item.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

