Asia's first and only American Board-Certified Facial Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Debraj Shome unveils glamor's 'other face'

Dr. Debraj Shome is well-known for raising the standards of facial cosmetic surgery in India, Asia, and beyond.

A celebrity Cosmetic Surgeon, he is the director at “The Esthetic Clinics”, located across various Indian cities and has recently been named one of the Top 10 cosmetic clinics in the world by ‘The Luxe Insider,’ a leading worldwide fashion and lifestyle publication, for 2023.

We chatted with Dr. Shome to learn more about the landscape of facial cosmetic surgery, busting myths, spilling hard truths, and why people should not blindly follow 'fads.'

Dr. Shome discusses aspects of facial cosmetic surgery and more

Q: When one hears about 'cosmetic surgery', the mind immediately races to the stigma attached to it. There's a lot to be unearthed owing to the lesser-known facts about the surgery.

A: Everyone wants to look good, be it celebrities or the rest of us. With more disposable income, how we look is becoming more and more important and people will get cosmetic procedures or surgery for looking their best and enhancing the quality of life they expect.

The 60s are the new 40s. Technology has evolved to allow us to appear young and rejuvenated at any age. And, who better than our celebrities to show us that? It doesn't even have to be going under the knife these days. It can be just a syringe and a needle.

Q: Many skincare brands make collagen-infused products. After a collagen procedure, is there a skincare routine? How does it work?

A: Not everyone ages similarly. Genetics, environment, diet, and exercise are all contributors. Most skin creams don't work as advertised. There are technological devices that force the skin to produce collagen, or fillers that inject collagen. Merely relying on collagen-rich meals or cosmetics is not effective and may actually be a complete waste of time.

Q: What is the history of cosmetic surgery, how has technology progressed, and what's next?

A: Cosmetic operations are gaining popularity. If one begins treatments at 30, it may actually eliminate the need for more surgeries later. Using fillers or sunscreen sooner may help one age better.

Better diets and earlier therapies help to improve aging. The key here is to age better. One will continue to age, but looking and feeling old is a choice these days.

Q: Hollywood and Bollywood celebs undergo cosmetic surgery; what's the need or brief they come up with before the surgery?

A: Surprisingly, we choose not to adhere to the brief because it reflects a 'created' mindset. Looking natural is key here. Less is more. If they start early, they can touch up with peels, fillers, or injectables by 60–70.

Today, even cosmetic surgery is so safe. When we perform a rhinoplasty (nose job) or a deep plane full facelift surgery, the results are so natural and so predictable. Surgery techniques and technology are improving all the time and it's not inconceivable to look 30 all our lives anymore!

One important fact to keep in mind is that we need to go to experts. Cosmetic procedures are very different from Reconstructive plastic surgery. To carry out these procedures, a detailed examination and medical counseling is critical and this should determine surgery techniques and guidelines. This is essential to increase the efficacy and safety of the patients.

Q: How successful are these cosmetic procedures?

A: 98% of them are successes, and just 2% of procedures may have challenges, in trained hands. Selecting practitioners and technology is crucial. We have now achieved global safety and efficiency standards with fewer risks and adverse effects. India has the potential to become the Cosmetic Surgery capital of the world, given the excellence of Indian Surgeons and healthcare and other advantages such as a stable political and economic environment, coupled with being a great tourist destination. Of course, the Government will need to play a proactive role in maintaining physician and clinic accreditation standards, as per global guidelines.

Q: Many parts of the process have to do with what's in the head; how do you overcome that? They assume and set unrealistic beauty standards. What's your take on that?

A: Your beauty standards have a significant impact on your brain. It's an Instagram friendly generation. Likes can make us feel good on social media, but it can also lead to a loss of confidence. People need to understand that not everyone needs it, but do you really, really want it? Ultimately, realising that cosmetic surgery is a want-based procedure and not becoming obsessed with our looks or going overboard, is the key.

Q: You are a Governor-at-Large for the Indian Chapter of the American College of Surgeons. How important is the role, and how has it changed the dynamics in this field of cosmetic surgery?

A: The American College of Surgeons (ACS) is the world's most premier organization for the training and accreditation of Surgeons.

I feel extremely privileged to represent India as the Governor-at-Large and it is my responsibility to see that whatever objectives we set are met diligently. Here, as a governor-at-large, my role revolves around outlining policies, making constructive, strategic decisions, and providing inputs that largely impact the organization and its members.

With this, I feel it’s my core responsibility to elevate the ever-evolving surgical practices not just in the Asian region but on a global scale. I cannot be more excited to develop collaborations between India, Asia, and the global community of Surgeons.

Q: As Asia's first and only American Board-Certified Facial Cosmetic Surgeon, what are your thoughts on how accreditation and specialization play a role to consider while looking out for patient care?

If you look at the scenario today, the knowledge in the medical field is ever-expanding. It is absolutely imperative that the doctors must continue their training to keep up with the knowledge explosion. Here, the quality of competence becomes inevitable. The doctors become more competent in their particular medical fields through super specialization. As doctors specialize in their fields, patient outcomes improve because of their expertise. The specialists definitely have an upper hand as compared to the general physician in terms of better patient outcomes.

Facial cosmetic surgery is a globally expanding specialty discipline. It’s a very niche branch. Accreditation and specialization are critical to patient safety, professional standards, and field growth. The accreditation ensures that the surgeons have undergone enough rigorous training, have in-depth knowledge of advanced techniques, are well aware of the safety protocols, and are adept at what they do while adhering to the highest ethical standards. This ensures maximum safety, reliability, accountability, quality assurance, and efficacy.

We see it not just as a mere procedure but as a commitment to spearhead the field of innovative and advanced technologies, chiseling our skills continuously for the patients to receive the best and most advanced care.

Q: How do cosmetic procedures impact overall well-being, how well do they last, and how do you feel about unrealistic beauty standards?

A: Take my word for it: when it comes to well-being, there are many factors involved and no amount of surgery can improve overall well-being to 100%. The procedures, especially fillers, are temporary. You may feel the need to re-do them after a certain amount of time. When it comes to the lifespan of such procedures, there are numerous factors involved, such as different metabolism rates, physical activities, diets, genetics, and life-discipline or habits like smoking or alcohol consumption. It is critical that one adhere to a healthier routine in order to maintain the life-span of cosmetic procedures.

Moreover, these days, unrealistic beauty standards have gone through the roof and how! There are trends, fads, filters and what not! They are creating a huge impact by creating flawed perceptions across the internet. Obsession is real with these trends. This is sheer tech abuse, which can lead to overkill. Use technology responsibly. One should be aware and able to make decisions about what content to consume.

I’d rather suggest that if one finds themselves obsessing with these ‘created standards’, and is getting impacted day by day, one should seek out mental health counselling. It’s essential to restore health and healing from within first to break the shackles of unrealistic beauty standards.

Q: Once you have surgery, is it possible to go back? Plus, are there any side effects of surgery and non-surgical procedures?

A: In most cases, non-surgical methods are the way to go if you wish to revert to your pre-operative condition, as surgical operations cannot be reversed.

It is important to know what you want and what you need. There's a big difference. Ask yourself this question multiple times before coming to a sure-shot decision. One needs to make a decision for themselves on how far they wish to go.

Like every other operation, surgical or otherwise, it has its own set of pros and cons. Before undergoing any procedure or surgery, the doctors make sure the patients are aware of all the pros and cons. The doctors are meticulous when it comes to giving them a rundown and what to expect before doing so.

Having said that, one must know that this is a process, not a magic pill that will immediately start showing the effects. One must be patient and disciplined enough for the results to show.

Dr. Shome is credited with two patents and over 75 peer-reviewed research publications in top international journals. If you are looking for more questions, or have doubts or concerns regarding cosmetic procedures, get to know the answers from the expert himself.

