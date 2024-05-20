Cannes Film Festival 2024: Studio Ghibli Tight-Lipped on New Anime Project; Deets Here

As it was announced that Japan's Studio Ghibli would be winning the honorary Palme d'Or this year, the anime industry finally got its due on the global stage. Now as the team from the Studio reaches France, several interviews and reports are running across over their upcoming plans and excitement of the Cannes Film Festival 2024. In the same trial, Goro Miyazaki, the current lead of the group had interesting intel on the future projects of Ghibli. Here is what he had to say on the matter.

Studio Ghibli lead talks future projects

As reported by Comicbook, Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao Miyazaki was asked about his father's plans. In response to the question, Goro revealed that he has not been told anything about a movie pitch. Now, this could mean that he is not in the loop with the upcoming projects. This could also mean that Studio Ghibli is gatekeeping information over the new project.

Not only this, Goro said "he won't tell anyone what they are. Absolutely no one." It was reported earlier that Hayao Miyazaki had started working on a new venture and ideating it just as the production of The Boy and The Heron of finished.

Goro opens up on staff's exertion

Apart from the new project, Goro did mention why Ghibli was not commencing a new project right away. He revealed that the last schedule of The Boy and The Heron was incredibly long and exhausting for the staff and the animators. "After spending seven years on an animated movie, the director, and the staff as a whole, are incredibly exhausted," Goro said on the matter. "I think the studio needs some time to recover," he continued.

It was predicted that Hayao Miyazaki would not be attending the festival. Given his age and the timing of the international film festival, Hayao was certain not to be traveling. But Ghibli's team is setting up the stage for more memorable work to come in the near future. It will be interesting to see what comes ahead from the Cannes Film Festival as well. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for similar updates like this.

