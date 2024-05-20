EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma amicably part ways on Rakshas due to creative differences

Earlier in April, Mythri Production confirmed that they are collaborating with Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh for a mega-budget special project. An official statement from the team read, "Yes it's true that Prasanth approached Ranveer for a film in his cinematic universe. It will be his immediate next project after HanuMan. Ranveer is interested and it's almost confirmed but nothing is finalized yet.

An official announcement will be made once it's finalized. Mythri Movie Makers will be backing it.

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma part ways on Rakshas

Pinkvilla later on reported that Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma’s maiden collaboration has been titled Rakshas and will go on floors in July 2024. “Ranveer had travelled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added, “They were exploring and deciding several solutions, but they have decided to move on now with the promise of collaborating in the near future.” Prasanth will now be looking to restart the casting process for Rakshas, as he intends to bring this film to the big screen before moving on to Jai HanuMan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh prioritizing family over hectic film schedule

A source close to the actor informs that Ranveer is taking it slow and is gearing up to embrace fatherhood in 2024. “He is prioritizing family over his hectic film schedule. While he is hearing a lot of scripts, his focus is to invest more time in the family. He is secure with his line up, while continuing to read more to have exciting projects under his kitty. The two confirmed films at the moment include Don 3 and Shaktimaan. There’s Aditya Dhar’s next also in the writing stage,” the source shared.

Rakshas was touted to be a period film set in the Pre-Independence Era with a mythological backdrop. Ranveer’s character was said to be one with grey shades. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma and Rakshas.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma’s next titled Rakshas; Set in pre-independence era