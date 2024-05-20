Cannes 2024: Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam takes a stroll on France streets with AR Rahman; shares PIC

Chhaya Kadam is literally one of those artists who came out of the syllabus but to only rule our hearts. The actress was seen in two of the most critically acclaimed films of this year - Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express. 2024 became even more special for her as Chhaya got to make her debut at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Chhaya Kadam’s picture with AR Rahman goes viral

For those who don’t know Chhaya is at the French Riviera for the premiere of her movie All We Imagine as Light which is in fact breaking India’s jinx at the Palme d'Or competition. This Payal Kapadia directorial is the first film in 30 years to be running in this category - the last being 1994’s Swaham.

To meet for the Cannes Film Festival and spend half an hour chatting and strolling on the streets of France and finally taking a selfie means - In bahaaron mein dil kee kalee khil gayi, mujhko tum jo mile, har khushi mil gayi."

Kadam’s last two lines are from AR Rahman’s Roja song Yeh Haseen Vadiyan which translates into, “The bud of the heart blossomed in these spring, I got every happiness that I got from you.”

More about Chhaya Kadam’s debut at Cannes 2024

The Jhund actress’ debut was an iconic one as among everyone who wore the best of their Western outfit, Chhaya flaunted her mother’s traditional Marathi saree and Nath. Alongside an emotional note remembering her mom, Kadam shared a carousel of pictures of her look where she was looking breathtakingly beautiful.

Her note in Marathi loosely translates to, “Mom, my dream of flying you around in an airplane remained unfulfilled but I'm glad I brought your saree and nath on the plane to the Cannes Film Festival today. But mother! I wanted you today. To see all this. Love you Mammudi and miss you so much.”

On the work front, Chhaya Kadam will be next seen in several movies including Ghe Double, Alchemist, Pedigree, and Privacy.

