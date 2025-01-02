NCT's Mark’s unintentional ‘flirty’ action towards Lee Youngji at MBC Gayo Daejejeon makes fans go crazy; watch

Mark Lee and entertainment go hand-in-hand. The NCT rapper teamed up with Lee Youngji for a year-end performance and made sure to make the audience scream over a sweet love song. During his performance of Small Girl with Lee Youngji, he stared at her for a while before pulling her arm band to take her to another side of the stage instead of going for her hand like the viewers would expect, causing a frenzy for his respectful and unintended flirty action.

The two of them also blew kisses towards fans during Youngji's line "Baby would you've wanted to kiss me".

As a surprise gift for fans, NCT's Mark teamed up with rapper Lee Youngji for his latest banger Fraktsiya. The duo already sparked a craze on social media after they dropped some concept photos on Instagram, three days prior to the release of the single on December 16.

Since then, the duo has been appearing in collab stages at various events. The last one for 2024 was the MBC Gayo Daejejeon performance, scheduled to be aired live on December 31, KST. However, due to the tragic Jeju Air plane crash, the event's live telecast was cancelled, to be recorded for later broadcast.

However, the fans who attended the event physically circulated clips of their performance of the song Small Girl. The clips immediately went viral, owing to the overflowing flirtatious chemistry of Mark and Lee Youngji as they performed the soulful song, originally sung by Youngji and EXO’s D.O.

The dynamic duo has been acing all their collab stages since the release of Fraktsiya. On December 20, they performed the electrifying rap song at the KBS Song Festival, looking dapper in all-black fit and black shades. Fans just can't stop talking about how they love the live version more than the original MV version.

Lee Youngji and Mark haven’t disappointed in their latest Daejejeon performance as well. After Mark and Lee Youngji's 2024 Daejejeon clips went viral, viewers jokingly mentioned D.O., comparing Young Ji's chemistry with the two male idols. Though Mark has mostly been seen throwing strong rap verses, he did justice to Kyungsoo's soulful part in Small Girl, adding a unique touch of his own.

The song was already loved by fans due to the cute interactions of the young rapper and EXO member D.O. in the music video as well as in their live performances. What made fans even more giggly was the fact that Lee Youngji openly admitted her admiration for D.O. and that her reactions for the artist were all real.

