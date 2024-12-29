10 NCT songs that define their unique sound and experimental edge

If the term ‘experimental’ were a K-pop group, it would definitely be NCT. Comprised of 25 members divided across six subunits, the boy band has completely changed the industry. NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT Wish are all under the same group yet could not be more different from each other. Here, a list of the best 10 NCT songs is curated especially for you. If you are a new fan, these songs are perfect for starting out, and for a seasoned fan, this list will be a great way to reminisce.

10 NCT songs

1. The 7th Sense (NCT U, 2016)

Debut songs set the tone for a group’s future, and The 7th Sense was a groundbreaking introduction for NCT. As the first track from NCT U, it presented a hypnotic blend of trap and R&B with an avant-garde flair. The haunting beats, smooth raps by Taeyong and Mark, and sensual vocals from Ten, Doyoung, and Jaehyun made this song stand out. Its experimental sound and dynamic choreography made it clear that the group was a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry.

2. Chewing Gum (NCT Dream, 2016)

NCT Dream’s Chewing Gum marked a refreshing departure from the typical teen crush concept, opting instead for an adorable and quirky vibe. With a funky pop sound and catchy chorus, this debut song showcased the youthful charm of NCT’s youngest sub-unit. The members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle including a then-pre-teen Jisung, displayed impressive vocal skills and synchronized choreography that perfectly captured the fun and carefree spirit of adolescence.

Advertisement

3. Love Talk (English Version) (WayV, 2019)

Love Talk from WayV, NCT’s Chinese sub-unit, is a sultry track that instantly captivated fans worldwide, especially with its English version. The song is a smooth R&B pop number that features seductive lyrics and a laid-back vibe, making it perfect for late-night listening. Kun, Ten, and Lucas deliver silky vocals and flirtatious lines, while Xiaojun and Yangyang’s vocal dynamics add depth to the track. The song stands out as one of NCT’s most internationally appealing tracks.

4. Make a Wish (Birthday Song) (NCT U, 2020)

Make a Wish is a vibrant, feel-good anthem that radiates confidence and positivity. Featuring a whistle-driven beat and hip-hop elements, this track became an instant hit thanks to its catchy hook and energetic choreography. The song’s diverse lineup, including Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, Jaemin, and Shotaro, brought together different strengths, creating a dynamic synergy that resonated with fans.

Advertisement

5. Kick It (NCT 127, 2020)

Kick It is an adrenaline-pumping track that screams empowerment and resilience. With its martial arts-inspired concept, this NCT 127 hit blends aggressive hip-hop beats with rock influences, creating a high-energy anthem perfect for getting hyped. The powerful lyrics, “I’ll show you what I’m made of,” reflect themes of strength and confidence, while the intricate choreography adds a thrilling visual element.

6. Cherry Bomb (NCT 127, 2017)

Cherry Bomb is arguably one of NCT 127’s most iconic tracks, known for its experimental sound and dynamic performance. With its hard-hitting beats, bold lyrics, and unique structure, the song perfectly captures NCT’s signature style. The choreography, featuring gravity-defying moves and eye-catching formations, is equally impressive, making the song a standout in their discography. The line “I’m the biggest hit on this stage” did not just become viral among fans but also became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

7. Hot Sauce (NCT Dream, 2021)

Hot Sauce marked a significant milestone for NCT Dream as they transitioned from their youthful image to a more mature sound. The Latin-inspired beats and addictive hook made this track an instant favorite. The lyrics playfully compare a lover’s irresistible charm to the fiery flavor of hot sauce, while the vibrant, colorful music video added to the song’s appeal.

Advertisement

8. Simon Says (NCT 127, 2018)

Simon Says is a dark and intense track that delves into themes of societal pressure and conformity. NCT 127’s members deliver powerful performances, particularly during the chorus, where the repetition of ‘Simon says’ emphasizes the song’s message of breaking free from societal expectations. It’s a bold and daring track that showcases NCT’s willingness to tackle complex themes through their music.

9. Hello Future (NCT Dream, 2021)

Hello Future is a bright and uplifting anthem that perfectly encapsulates the optimism and hope of youth. With its vibrant EDM sound and inspiring lyrics, the song encourages listeners to look forward to a better future with courage and positivity. The vocal harmonies and energetic rap verses create a joyful atmosphere, while the playful choreography reflects NCT Dream’s signature style.

10. Boss (NCT U, 2018)

Boss is a powerful track that highlights NCT U’s charisma and musical prowess. The song features a mix of strong rap verses and smooth vocals, set against a backdrop of heavy beats and a catchy synth melody. The lyrics exude confidence and authority, perfectly complemented by the intense choreography. The lineup, including Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Lucas, and Mark led to the creation of NCT’s one of the most iconic and memorable tracks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 Girls Generation songs that shaped and revolutionized K-pop music