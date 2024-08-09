NCT's Renjun will return from hiatus with participation in group single Rains in Heaven; to sit out for US leg of world tour

NCT's Renjun will be making a comeback from his hiatus. The idol has been sitting out of activities since April due to health issues and will finally be making a return. Fans are excited with the news as they would get to see their favorite idol back again as he takes part in their upcoming US single Rains in Heaven and its promotional activities.

On August 9, SM Entertainment updated about NCT DREAM's Renjun's future schedule and health. They informed that Renjun has gotten enough rest and has focused on his recovery. They updated that presently, the state of his health has improved greatly. Therefore, Renjun will be participating in the of NCT DREAM’s U.S. single Rains in Heaven which is scheduled to be released on August 23. The agency also informed that Renjun will also be participating in promotional content related to the single.

However, as suggested by the doctor, it is still too early for Renjun to handle a long tour schedule. Hence, Renjun will be sitting out of THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAM( )SCAPE concerts in the United States. Additionally, they also stated that Renjun’s participation in the schedule after their U.S. tour will be decided in accordance with his health condition and later another announcement will be made giving the updates.

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, and WayV. The newest addition to the lineup is NCT WISH who made their debut in 2023. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics. NCT blends diverse genres, themes, and styles to create something new. The group currently has 26 members.

Renjun is the vocalist and dancer of NCT DREAM and NCT U.

NCT DREAM is all set to make a comeback with their upcoming single Rains in Heaven which is scheduled to be released on August 23.

