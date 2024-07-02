Taeyong from the K-pop group NCT is in the limelight within the community for his exciting performance. Currently enlisted in the military, the idol’s videos of performing on the song Uptown Funk have been circulating on social media platforms.

NCT's Taeyong performs Uptown Funk at military event

On July 2, 2024, NCT’s Taeyong attended the UN Korean War Peace Camp and gave multiple performances for the audience. During the opening ceremony of the military event, the artist performed a song by pop star Bruno Mars, Uptown Funk, along with the NCPT band. In the video, the artist introduced himself as Private Taeyong and was seen wearing his official Navy uniform.

The crowd thoroughly enjoyed the K-pop idol’s performance, and they also sang along. The video was uploaded by the attendees of the event. He also sang many other songs and had a fun time engaging with the audience.

Furthermore, a soldier from the artist’s navy camp uploaded a picture of the idol holding a makeshift birthday cake with candles on it. The artist’s birthday was on July 1, 2024, and he turned 29 years old this year.

More about NCT's Taeyong

Taeyong made his debut as a K-pop idol with NCT and subsequently became a permanent member of NCT 127 alongside Jaehyun, Yuta, Mark, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Johnny, and Haechan. However, the artist released his first solo album, SHALALA, back in 2023.

The idol’s second solo album, TAP, was released on February 26, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. The concept is related to showcasing an alternate ego that Taeyong possesses that no one has seen before. Moreover, he held his first solo concert called TY TRACK at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

Taeyong enlisted in the military on April 15, 2024, and will be discharged sometime around 2025. NCT 127 will be making a comeback with a new album titled Walk, and the artist will remain missing from the official lineup.

