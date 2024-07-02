TXT or TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a popular K-pop boy band that appeared in Beijing, China, for a special fansign event. However, one incident completely made the event sour for some, involving group member Yeonjun. The idol was completely ignored by a fan, which has sparked outrage among netizens.

TXT's Yeonjun gets ignored by a fan during fansign event

On June 2, 2024, a video has been circulating on social media platforms, leading to an online debate among K-pop fans. In the short clip, TXT’s Yeonjun is seen waiting on stage to interact with his fans for a fansign event he attended along with his group members. However, one attendee completely ignored the member and moved on to Taehyun, the next member in line.

Yeonjun was taken aback by the incident, as he did not expect someone to blatantly not interact with him. However, he quickly moved on and greeted the fans arriving to greet him with the warmest smile. Other fans from the seat also displayed their love for the artist, and he replied to them with adorable gestures.

The occurrence caused much outrage among fans, and they pointed out that it was disrespectful of the attendees to do so. The person has been identified as an anti-fan of the member, prompting Big Hit Music to blacklist the individual and prohibit their participation in future fansign events.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER formed by BIGHIT Music consists of five members which include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On March 4, 2019, they officially made their debut with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star.

They received commercial success with the album and became one of the emerging artists in K-pop. Moreover, they are also the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the happening and biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza.

Moreover, TXT is the second boy band to debut by BIGHIT, following the K-pop giants BTS. With big shoes to be filled, the K-pop industry was excited to welcome the group and quickly garnered attention for their unique concepts.

The group has recently made their comeback with the album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Additionally, they held their third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, kicking off the first show at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

