NewJeans expose ADOR and HYBE for secret meetings with parents; seek fan suggestions for temporary group name

NewJeans and ADOR have long been at crossroads with new revelations being released every day. Recently, the girl group has appointed a new law firm to expose both ADOR and HYBE harassing them following the termination of their exclusive contract with the agency. Moreover, they have also requested fans for suggestions for a temporary name for the group.

On January 23, 2025, NewJeans uploaded an official statement in the story section of their new Instagram profile jeanzforfree. In the letter, the members address the ongoing legal battle between them and their agency, ADOR, which operates under HYBE. They revealed that ADOR had filed a lawsuit to validate their exclusive contracts and sought an injunction to protect the agency’s interests, including blocking the members from signing new advertising deals.

The members have appointed Shin & Kim LLC (Sejong) as their legal representatives to address these legal challenges. The group accuses ADOR and HYBE of neglecting their duties as an agency, failing to protect and support them, and even disguising their intent to sideline the group as a ‘long-term break.’ They claim the agencies abandoned and replaced them while spreading baseless rumors through media and online platforms. The members also allege attempts to manipulate them by secretly approaching their parents.

Firmly rejecting any possibility of returning to ADOR or HYBE, the group vows to expose the agencies’ wrongdoings through legal means. They apologized to fans for the situation and promised to fight for their freedom to share music again, asking for continued support during this difficult time.

Following the statement, the girl group uploaded an image on their Instagram with the caption asking fans for suggestions for a temporary name for the band. In the form of a contest, the members requisition their fandom, Bunnies to participate in the comments.

Previously, NewJeans held an emergency press conference and announced that they decided to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR. The reason for the abrupt decision was due to the company’s failure to meet the group’s list of demands. In response to the contract termination, ADOR announced that it had filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to uphold its exclusive contracts with Newjeans.

