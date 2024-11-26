'NewJeans Hanni Act' proposed at National Assembly to amend Labor Standards Act and protect artists from workplace bullying

Following NewJeans’ Hanni’s visit to the National Assembly to address the workplace bullying she faced, changes are starting to be made in the industry. A new bill has been proposed that would extend workplace harassment protections to individuals such as artists, including NewJeans member Hanni, and platform-based workers in special employment relationships.

On November 26, 2024, Representative Jeong Hye-kyung of the Progressive Party held a press conference at the National Assembly Communication Hall to announce the proposal of a partial amendment to the Labor Standards Act aimed at preventing workplace harassment. She emphasized that regardless of income level, employment status, or contractual relationship, no worker should face harassment from superiors or others in the workplace.

Representative Jeong stated that not only Hanni of NewJeans but also many other workers are not covered under the current law, as it only prohibits workplace harassment in traditional employer-employee relationships. She further elaborated that apartment security guards, for example, have been insulted by residents with degrading remarks like "bark like a dog," while others have suffered harassment and physical violence, with some tragically taking their own lives.

On October 15, 2024, Hanni of NewJeans attended the hearing at the National Assembly to address the workplace bullying she faced in HYBE. Hanni recounted how she was waiting in a hallway at HYBE’s office when another group and their manager passed by. Though they initially greeted each other, as they walked back, the manager reportedly instructed the group to ignore her.

However, on October 20, the Ministry of Employment and Labor ruled that under the current law, Hanni is not classified as a worker and, therefore, is not protected against workplace harassment.

