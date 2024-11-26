Gong Yoo reveals solo shower scene was tougher to film than bed scene with The Trunk co-star Seo Hyun Jin

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean series starring the popular actor Gong Yoo alongside Seo Hyun Jin. The plot of the series follows two individuals who enter a contractual marriage, but their relationship faces turmoil and secrets start to surface. However, during the press conference, the actors were asked about their experiences during the show’s filming and they revealed many instances.

On November 26, 2024, the official press conference for the upcoming K-drama The Truck was held where the cast and crew sat down to answer questions. One of the reporters asked about the intimate scene between Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin in the show and the latter shared that she had no concerns about filming it, as she trusted the director wouldn’t include the scene unless it was essential to the story.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo humorously remarked that filming his solo shower scene was more challenging, joking that he had to ‘eat grass for two weeks’ to prepare. Seo Hyun Jin added with a laugh that Gong Yoo even requested another take during filming.

Moreover, the director of the series explained that the bed scene was crucial for conveying the emotional depth of the characters. He emphasized that it wasn’t intended to be provocative but was approached with creativity and sensitivity to suit the narrative.

Based on the novel Trunk written by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the story follows Noh In Ji, an employee for NM, a company specializing in providing spouses for fixed-term, one-year contract marriages. Having just completed her fourth contract, In Ji is matched with her next client, Han Jeong Won, a music producer whose life is marked by lingering pain and loneliness.

However, when a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake, unveiling hidden secrets within NM, it pulls them into a suspenseful web of mystery that threatens to shake the very foundation of their relationship.

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae and written by Park Eun Young, the show will be making its premiere on November 29, 2024.

