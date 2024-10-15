'He is a rude person’: NewJeans’ Hanni claims HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk never reciprocated her greetings during National Assembly visit

NewJeans’ Hanni was recently selected by the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee to testify on workplace bullying at a state audit in October, and the artist attended the hearing alone. In her statement, she revealed HYBE’s founder Bang Si Hyuk’s rude behavior towards her.

On October 15, 2024, Hanni of NewJeans attended the hearing at the National Assembly to address the workplace bullying she faced recently in HYBE. However, during one of the instances, she also brought up Bang Si Hyuk, where she shared that the founder never acknowledged her greetings. She expressed an understanding of Korea's cultural expectation to show respect to elders, but based on his lack of response, she perceived him as being rude.

Moreover, Park Hong Bae from the Democratic Party of Korea pointed out that Bang Si Hyuk, the chairman of HYBE and the source of the controversy, is absent. He emphasized the need to address the seriousness of the situation within the company rather than merely discussing it in the U.S. without taking meaningful action.

Previously, NewJeans conducted a YouTube livestream where they addressed Min Hee Jin’s removal from ADOR’s CEO position and demanded her reinstatement. During the broadcast, the girl group’s member Hanni recounted how she was waiting in a hallway at HYBE’s office when another group and their manager passed by.

Though they initially greeted each other, as they walked back, the manager reportedly instructed the group to ignore her. The artist expressed her confusion and disbelief over the situation, shedding light on potential workplace bullying within the company. Following the revelation of the incident, they added that after Min Hee Jin’s removal, there is no one from the company to protect them.

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

