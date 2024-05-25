NewJeans has recently released their double singles, How Sweet and Bubble Gum, along with the music videos for it. The fun music videos are very well-received by K-pop fans, and the result can be seen in their quick chart positions. The songs have managed to enter the Melon TOP 100 chart and grab good positions.

NewJeans grabs top spots in Melon TOP 100 for How Sweet and Bubble Gum

On May 25, 2024, the ranks for the Melon TOP 100 chart were released, and NewJeans’ new songs have managed to grab good spots. The track How Sweet was released on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the EP of the same name, which also includes the B-side track Bubble Gum. Both the songs have managed to enter the Melon chart, and How Sweet grabbed the 7th rank; meanwhile, Bubble Gum ended up at 14th rank.

Despite the ongoing feud between ADOR, NewJeans' agency, and HYBE, the group's popularity has not faltered, which can be seen through their consistent chart performance. Moreover, it is usually not an easy feat to enter the particular chart, but the girl band has done it anyway, proving that their status in the world of K-pop has solidified as seasoned artists.

More about NewJeans and future activities

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG. They released their second EP, Get Up, along with the singles Super Shy, ETA, and Cool with You.

Moreover, the group is also scheduled to make their official Japanese debut with another double single on June 21, 2024. It will consist of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs. Additionally, the group will be holding their first-ever Japanese fan meeting concert. The event is titled Bunnies Camp and will be held on June 26, 2024, and June 27, 2024. The concert will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.