Jung Hae In and Jung So Min get snapped while filming Love Next Door, raising anticipation for upcoming rom-com

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min were seen shooting for their upcoming drama, Love Next Door. This is the second time Jung So Min has collaborated with director Yoo Jae Won. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the romance comedy as the talented cast and crew come together for the exciting project. Additionally, this will mark Jung Hae In's first appearance in a romance comedy.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min run hand in hand as they shoot for Love Next Door

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min were spotted filming for the much-awaited romance comedy drama Love Next Door. The actors could be seen running together as they held hands as the crew shot the scene. Fans shared their excitement as they saw pictures on social media and also expressed their anticipation for the series. See the pictures of the actors filming for Love Next Door below.

More about Love Next Door

Love Next Door is scheduled to premiere on August 17.

Jung So Min will be taking on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In will be playing the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is being directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more.

Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

