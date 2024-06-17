The ongoing conflict between EXO-CBX, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin with SM Entertainment has been the talk of the town for the past few days. However, the group’s leader, Suho was asked to weigh in on the situation and he has finally revealed his feelings regarding the difficult situation.

EXO's Suho reveals thoughts on ongoing conflict between EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment

On June 17, 2024, South Korean news outlets released reports on an exclusive interview with EXO’s Suho. The interview was conducted to commemorate the end of Missing Crown Prince, in which he took up the lead role. Subsequently, he was asked many other questions about the ongoing conflict between Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin with SM Entertainment. He revealed that he was both embarrassed and surprised when he first read the article about the press conference.

The K-pop idol went on to reveal that he is mostly upset for the fans who have to go through such situations constantly as a legal dispute happened between both parties in 2023 as well. Furthermore, Suho also said that the other members of the group were also affected by the situation. But most of all, all the members wanted to apologize to fans for causing such inconvenience. He also mentions that the group was preparing for the winter album and discussions for further activities in 2025 are under discussion.

Advertisement

More about EXO-CBX and SM Enteriament dispute

On June 10, 2024, INB100 announced an immediate press conference to reveal the unfair practices by SM Entertainment. The agency went on to reveal that EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment settled contract disputes in June last year, ensuring EXO's continuity. INB100 currently manages Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin’s activities per agreement terms.

However, SM Entertainment now demands 10% of individual artist revenue, contrary to agreements that only 5.5% will be paid, prompting an objection from INB100. Moreover, INB100 sent an official objection for the unfair demand, and SM Entertainment has filed to reply for over two months.

SM Entertainment has also responded to the allegations and said that they will not tolerate EXO CBX’s behavior of denying the contract terms. The company has emphasized that CBX agreed to the terms and voluntarily signed the contract. SME explained that the 10% royalty standard for individual activities stems from a previous court arbitration involving EXO's Chinese members.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO's Suho-Hong Ye Ji's Missing Crown Prince ends on its highest viewership ratings; The Midnight Romance in Hagwon enjoys rise