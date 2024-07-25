NewJeans' Super Shy music video achieves 200 million views becoming group's 2nd MV to do so

The popular K-pop girl group NewJeans has yet again bagged another achievement under their belt with the hit single Super Shy. The music video for the song has garnered a total of 200 million views on YouTube. This marks the second video from the group to achieve this milestone.

NewJeans' Super Shy achieves 200 million views

NewJeans released their second extended play, Get Up, in 2023, along with the lead single Super Shy, which became extremely popular among fans. The song's music video was released on July 7, 2023, and within 1 year and 16 days, it has amassed a total of 200 million views on YouTube.

Previously, they unlocked the achievement with the official music video for the track OMG (Performance ver.1).

During its release, Super Shy became a viral sensation among fans and grabbed the top spots on local charts. Moreover, its dance challenge also gained immense popularity, and fans, influencers, and even K-pop idols were covering it. The track is part of their second RP titled Get Up which also includes singles such as Cool With You, ETA, and more.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation.

Advertisement

In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

The girl group also made their Japanese debut this year with another set of double single releases: Supernatural and the B-side, Right Now along with their music videos. Moreover, they also held their first-ever Japanese Fan meeting, titled Bunnys Camp, at Tokyo Dome.

ALSO READ: NewJeans members' parents accuse Source Music of bad living conditions, forcing Minji to drop out of school, and more: Report