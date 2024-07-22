Exploring the NewJeans phenomenon: From Hype Boy to Super Shy and How Sweet, tracing the girl group's rise to fame

It's hard to believe that a pair of teenagers could dominate the K-pop scene so quickly after their debut. NewJeans brought a unique sound with them and it was a refreshing change of pace. Fans were used to hyperpop for a long time, so it was definitely a bold move to bring in something more laid-back.

While the girl crush concept was dominating the scene with groups like BLACKPINK and aespa exemplifying it, NewJeans truly came in to introduce a new generation of pop music, further evolving the K-pop genre.

Without further ado, let’s get into the girl group’s success story.

DEBUT

Comprising of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, NewJeans made their grand entrance into the K-pop world on July 22, 2022, under the management of ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation.

Their debut single, Attention, introduced a new sound in K-pop, combining infectious melodies with a unique blend of pop and hip-hop elements. The accompanying music video showcased their vibrant energy and distinctive style, quickly amassing millions of views within days of its release.

From the outset, it was clear that NewJeans was not just another girl group. Their fresh and relatable image, coupled with their undeniable talent, set them apart from the competition. Their debut mini-album, self-titled NewJeans, topped charts in South Korea and made waves internationally, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with. The single Hype Boy from the record quickly became a chart-topping hit, establishing NewJeans as a rising force in the K-pop industry and setting the stage for their future successes.

Breakthrough Success: The Rise to Global Fame

Following their debut, NewJeans continued to build momentum with a series of hit singles. Cookie and OMG became anthems, resonating with fans of all ages. Their catchy hooks, impressive choreography, and charismatic performances captivated audiences on music shows and live stages around the world.

However, the success they received from Ditto was unfathomable. From topping the charts domestically to gaining rapid international success, the group quickly became the representative group of K-pop.

One of the group's most significant breakthroughs came with the release of their second EP, Get Up. The singles ETA, Super Shy, and Cool With You quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Super Shy’s music video, which featured a nostalgic and whimsical concept, went viral, sparking dance challenges and covers from fans and celebrities alike. The track topped the charts for weeks, cementing NewJeans' reputation as a trendsetter in the industry.

Japanese debut

In June 2024, NewJeans expanded their horizon with their official Japanese debut with a single album titled Supernatural. It consists of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs.

Moreover, the group also held their first-ever Japanese fanmeeting, Bunnys Camp 2024, at Tokyo Dome which turned out to be a phenomenal success. Due to fans' demands, they even had to add more seats for the locals. Additionally, the show also featured special guest performances from YOASOBI and Rina Sawayama.

Collaborations

In 2023, NewJeans expanded their musical horizons through several notable collaborations. They first joined forces with Coca-Cola for the release of Zero in April, followed by Be Who You Are (Real Magic) in May, which featured Jon Batiste, J.I.D, and Camilo. A remix of Zero with J.I.D came out in June.

The group also contributed Beautiful Restriction to the soundtrack of the K-drama A Time Called You and Our Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day for My Demon. In October, NewJeans partnered with Riot Games to release Gods as the theme song for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. They rounded off the year with their first remix album, NJWMX, which featured remixes of their songs by South Korean producers 250 and FRNK.

Moreover, in 2024, NewJeans announced their collaboration with KRAFTON for the popular game PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround. It is being welcomed by fans as the characters of the members will be available in-game for the audience to play. Moreover, fun new skins are also available, further escalating excitement among fans.

NewJeans' impact on the K-pop industry and beyond cannot be overstated. They have inspired a new generation of idols and artists, setting new standards for success and innovation. It is hard to push boundaries while trying to find a place in the industry, but the group made it seem effortless.

In conclusion, NewJeans' meteoric rise from their debut to their current status as global superstars is a journey that serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and a reminder of the power of music to transcend boundaries and bring people together.

Happy NewJeans Day to all the fans who have been part of this incredible journey. Here’s to many more years of success, innovation, and unforgettable music from the group.