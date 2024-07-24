NewJeans members' parents accuse Source Music of bad living conditions, forcing Minji to drop out of school, and more: Report

Recently, many reports emerged suggesting that ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin ‘stole’ Source Music’s trainees to form NewJeans. However, the group’s members’ parents seem to be taking the side of the ADOR CEO. They vow to ‘not tolerate HYBE’s malicious reverse tactics’ against the agency. The parents have claimed that Source Music gave poor treatment when NewJeans members were trainees under the company.

NewJeans' members' parents bring new allegations against Source Music

On July 24, NewJeans’ parents accused Source Music of poor dorm conditions and bad treatment toward the members when they were trainees under the said HYBE subsidiary.

In an interview with Segye Biz and Sports World, the parents revealed that they plan to take ADOR’s side till the end of the power struggle with HYBE. In addition, they also said that the parent company’s ‘malicious tactics’ will not work against them.

'Minji endured poor living conditions during Source Music trainee days', says her mother

According to the reports, the eldest NewJeans member Minji’s mother shared an ‘untold story’ of her kid when she was a trainee under Source Music. The mom said that she was happy when Minji moved to ADOR.

According to her mother’s statement, Minji, who was the first NewJeans trainee under Source Music came to Seoul by herself when she was just 13. The worried mom wanted to see her daughter but was not allowed to enter the dorm.

She revealed that after a year, when she was finally allowed entry, the living conditions shocked her. She claimed that the dorm was infested with cockroaches and mold and she felt really bad to think how the K-pop idol endured all that by herself.

She continued that aside from this, Source Music ‘left her alone’ for several years without any debut plans. “She had to walk home alone past 2 am and also had no breaks in the weekends, the mother added saying how Minji used to call her up to ease her fear while walking home alone in the dawn.

The current NewJeans member’s mother further explained that Minji wanted to continue her studies but the label wanted her to drop out. With her determination, she managed to find teachers on her own to attend arts school.

Minji’s mother also claimed that when Source Music became a HYBE subsidiary, there was hope that the K-pop idol would debut with a new girl group by the company. However, she was at risk of being dropped from the lineup.

But then Min Hee Jin stepped in and Minji was finally able to achieve her passion for music by debuting as a member of NewJeans, said her mother.

Haerin and Hyein's mothers claim that Source Music promised to debut members as HYBE's first girl group

On this day, Haerin and Hyein’s mothers also echoed Minji’s mom, saying that the CEO of Source Music, So Seong Jin never explained anything. The contacts started with good words but ultimately reached nowhere.

They also stated that even though, NewJeans members moved to ADOR, HYBE and Source Music released videos of their trainee days without the legal guardians’ (members’ parents) permissions.

They claimed to have hopelessly contacted HYBE board members to just ‘leave NewJeans alone’, but “HYBE makes no sense to us”, the parents sighed.

Danielle and Hanni's mothers accuse HYBE of 'leaking' information to 'attack ADOR'

Meanwhile, Danielle’s mother accused HYBE and Source Music of ‘leaking’ information, which ended up in articles like ‘Min Hee Jin snatched the company’s trainees to form NewJeans’.

The mother expressed her frustration saying that she wants to take legal action if HYBE doesn’t investigate those articles. “It makes me feel the companies don’t protect their artists at all”, said Danielle’s mother.

Hanni’s mother who is currently residing in Australia holds the same view regarding this long-going power struggle between ADRO and HYBE, “we want this fight to end”.

Overall, most parents of the NewJeans members shared the same thing, revealing that Source Music contracts stated that Hanni, Haerin, Minji, Hyein, and Danielle would debut with HYBE’s first girl group but it never happened.

In particular, on this day’s interview, they urged HYBE to stop ‘spreading misinformation’ in order to ‘attack ADOR’.

