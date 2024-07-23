NewJeans to go on break ‘to recharge’ amid plagiarism controversy; ADOR confirms group will return with ‘new look’

NewJeans is set to go on hiatus following the plagiarism controversy surrounding their latest B-side track Bubble Gum. ADOR has announced that since the members have showcased their hard work despite many setbacks, they deserve some rest. The agency promised that the quintet would soon return with a new and exciting look.

NewJeans to go on hiatus

On July 23, ADOR took their official social media handles and announced NewJeans’ hiatus. Detailing how the last few days’ plagiarism controversy affected the members, the agency confirmed a pause in their group activities.

“They will be taking a well-deserved rest”, the agency stated, citing their constant hard work despite setbacks. At the same time, ADOR also assured that during their break, NewJeans will prepare for many exciting projects and will soon return with a new look.

On this day, the agency also shared statements about the ongoing plagiarism controversy surrounding the group’s song Bubble Gum.

Read the full statement by ADOR here (for the hiatus notice refer to slide 7):

More about ongoing plagiarism accusations against NewJeans

Meanwhile, NewJeans recently celebrated their 2nd debut anniversary on July 22, boasting how the group became a phenomenon with their distinctive music and refreshing concepts. However, the special moment was marred by a plagiarism accusation against the quintet.

Recently, UK Music Label Wise Music Group sent a certification letter addressed to multiple recipients - ADOR, its parent company HYBE, Sony Music Publishing Hong Kong Limited (Korean branch), and the Korea Music Copyright Association.

In the document, the music label which holds copyright to English band Shakatak’s 1981 song Easier Said Than Done, mentioned how NewJeans’ Bubble Gum has ‘copied’.

They claimed that from tempo, and melody hook, to notes, composition, and instrumental arrangement, both songs are almost identical. Wise Music Group demanded compensation for the alleged damages and also asked ADOR to immediately put a stop to the song’s usage for commercial benefits.

However, ADOR initially denied all the allegations and asked the company for a detailed report providing evidence of the said plagiarism. Wise Music Label sent the report, stating that they have hired a musicologist for further assistance.

In response, ADOR claimed that Bubble Gum is different from Easier Said Than Done in many ways. The makers never even listened to the 1981 song before, making it impossible to plagiarize in Bubble Gum.

